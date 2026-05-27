Mendota burn pit closing three days for road repairs

Road repairs done near the sewer plant the week of May 25, 2026 are causing the burn pit in Mendota to stay closed. (Mathias Woerner)

Road repairs are causing the Mendota burn pit to close for three days the week of Monday, May 25.

The repairs by the sewer plant are cutting off access to the burn pit on Tuesday, May 26, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29.

According to a news release from the City of Mendota, small sticks will still be accepted at the gate during normal burn pit hours.

The Mendota burn pit is open from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays, and is closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

The burn pit is located south of the sewage treatment plant located at 1201 S 7th Ave.