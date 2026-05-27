La Salle police issue 44 citations in Memorial Day safety campaign

“Click It or Ticket” leverages enforcement and education to save lives.

The City of La Salle Police Department announced in a news release the results of its Memorial Day 2026 “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

The campaign aimed at increasing seat belt use and keeping roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“Thanks to the efforts of our officers, more drivers and passengers were reminded to buckle up, helping to prevent injuries and save lives,” Sergeant Ray Gatza said. “Every citation and safety check reinforces the message that seat belts work.”

According to the release, during the campaign, the La Salle Police Department took the following 44 actions:

• 5 seat belt citations issued

• 1 suspended/revoked license actions

• 3 uninsured motorist citations

• 8 speeding citations

• 27 other violations

According to the release, the campaign’s success reflects law enforcement’s commitment to roadway safety and reinforces the message that buckling up saves lives.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.