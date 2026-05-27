Dryer fire contained at Streator apartment building

The Streator Fire Department extinguished an apartment dryer fire last week after smoke detectors alerted residents to evacuate safely.

According to a news release, crews were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. Friday, May 22 to 501 W. Frech St. for a reported dryer fire.

Firefighters used an “offensive attack” on the second floor of the apartment building and, according to the release, contained the fire within two minutes.

All occupants safely self-evacuated after hearing smoke detectors activate. No injuries were reported.

An investigation determined the fire was accidental.

Both on-duty and off-duty firefighters had been participating in live fire training involving Rapid Intervention Team operations when the call came in. Officials said the additional staffing helped crews respond quickly and bring the fire under control.

The department also thanked COMMand and the Streator Police Department for their assistance at the scene.