BCR 2026 boys state track & field preview

At Charleston

When: Class 1A Thursday preliminaries - Field events start at 10 a.m., running events at noon at O’Brien Stadium, EIU. Class 2A Friday preliminaries - Field events start at 8 a.m., running events at 10 a.m. Saturday’s finals start at 10 a.m. for all three classes.

Note worthy: There will be 12 Bureau County athletes competing in the 1A state track & field prelims on Thursday with four to follow on Friday in 2A. Bureau Valley senior Andrew Roth will run in both 1A hurdles, ranked No. 21 in the 100s with a time of 15.79 seconds and No. 22 in the 300s (41.63). He’ll also be running on the Storm’s 4x100 relay with Keenyn Richter, Tucker Shane and Morgan Mahnesmith, which is ranked No. 21 with a time of 44.01. Bureau Valley also sends its 4x200 relay of Shane, Mahnesmith, Keenyn Richter and Kyle Velasquez, which is ranked No. 26 (1:32.83), and its 4x800 relay of Alex Gallardo, Adrian Gallardo, Maddox Moore and Kayne Richter, ranked 20th (8:30.48). St. Bede freshman James Arkins checks in No. 24th in the pole vault at 3.28 meters. A pair of athletes from the Amboy co-op will be competing in two events. Freshman Ian Nichols will compete in both throws, ranked 11th in the discus (47.44m) and 21st in the shot (14.92m). Sophomore Damien Bender is seeded to medal in the 300 hurdles, ranked eighth with a time of 40.92. He is also ranked 14th in long jump (6.2m). ... Senior Casey Etheridge heads the Princeton contingent in 2A. He’ll be in the medal hunt in the 300 hurdles, seeded 8th with a time of 39.76. He is ranked 22nd in the 100 hurdles (15.4). Etheridge will also run on the Tigers’ 4x400 relay with Ayden Agushi, Tyler VandeVenter and Gavin Lanham, which is ranked 37th (3:30.01).