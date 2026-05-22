Reddick Public Library offers dozens of programs in June

The Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa will host several events and programs in June.
Scheduled events include:
- Monthly Kit: Movie Night—Adults: Monday, June 1. The kits include a bag of popcorn and recipes. Participants will be limited to one kit. The kits are available while supplies last. The kits are intended for adults.
- Escape the Study Room Game: Bad Seed, Good Egg: Monday, June 1, through Friday, July 31. Teams of up to four will have 45 minutes to solve confusing chore riddles. A prize also will be awarded. Reservations and walk-ins are accepted.
- Story Time at the Woodland: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa. Attendees can hike, listen to music and stories and create a craft. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registration is required. To register, visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event or the library or call 815-434-0509.
- Baby’s Go to the Zoo: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 1. Participants will be able to engage in an animals sensory exploration. The program is open to children ages newborn to three.
- Ready, Set, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. The event features themed stories, songs and a craft. The event is intended for children ages three to five.
- Shake, Rattle, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24. The program includes songs, themed stories and a craft. The program is open children ages newborn to three.
- Escape the Game: Jumanji: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Attendees can solve riddles to escape Jumanji. The event is intended for children in second through sixth grades.
- Resume Workshop: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Participants will be able to learn about going over key resume elements, how to highlight unique skills and how to fine-tune a resume. Attendees can bring a laptop or device. The workshop is open to adults and teens.
- Teen Trivia: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 5. Attendees can compete in teams of three to five to solve trivia questions. Prizes will be awarded. The program is intended for teens in seventh through 12th grades. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. The party includes games, crafts and face painting. Snacks will be served. Participants also can sign up for the library’s summer reading program. The party will be held weather permitting.
- The Loop Group: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. Participants will be able to learn how to crochet and knit. The program is intended for adults.
- Manga Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Attendees can discuss “The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All!” and its anime adaptation. The club is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- D&D 101: 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 8. Participants will be able to learn about Dungeons and Dragons basics. The event is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Board of Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, June 8. Attendees can view the board’s monthly meeting.
- DIY Friendship Charms: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Participants will be able to create air-dry clay friendship charms. The program is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Fairy Potions: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Attendees can make fizzing fairy potions with Miss Robin. The event is intended for students in kindergarten through second grades.
- Trash to Treasures: T-Shirt Tote Bags: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Participants will be able to learn how to turn a t-shirt into a tote bag. Attendees can bring a t-shirt. The program is open to adults. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Tech Time: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 12. Attendees can receive hands-on technology assistance from library staff. The event is intended for adults.
- After Hours Switch Tournament: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12. Participants will be able to compete in a Switch 2 Mario Kart tournament. The tournament also includes a pizza party. The tournament is open to students in seventh through 12th grades. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event or the library’s circulation desk.
- Cookie Decorating with Nonnies Cookie Co.: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Attendees can learn how to decorate cookies with Nonnies Cookie Company owner Kim Gordon. Participants also will be able to take home cookie and icing recipes, decorating tools and cookies. The program is intended for adults. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Mystery Monday Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 15. The club will discuss “Daughter of Mine” by Megan Miranda. Book copies are available for check out. The club is open to adults.
- Slime-o-Rama: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 15, on the library’s Fulton Street side. Participants can create different types of slime. Attendees should wear clothes which can get messy.
- Artist’s Workshop: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Attendees will be able to work on art pieces. The workshop is intended for adults.
- Mini Greenhouse STEM: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Participants can design and build a mini-greenhouse. The event is open to students in third through sixth grades.
- Voter Registration: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Attendees will be able to register to vote. Participants must bring a photo ID, proof of address and be 18 or older by Tuesday, Nov. 3. The registration is intended for adults.
- Unplugged Gaming: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19. Participants can play with card decks and board games. The program is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Donuts with Dad: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20. Attendees will be able to celebrate Father’s Day with games and crafts. Donuts also will be served.
- Homeschool Art: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, on the library’s Fulton Street side. Participants can explore different painting methods including splattering, unusual paint brushes and bubbles. Attendees should wear clothes which can get messy.
- Dungeons & Dragons: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 22. Attendees will be able to take part in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The event is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Lego Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Participants can create pet-themed Lego builds. The Lego creations may be displayed in the library’s children’s department.
- Teatime Tutorial: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Attendees will be able to test various different teas and learn about how to take afternoon teatime. The program is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Tinker Time: Loose Parts Nature Art: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Participants can create summer artwork with items found in nature. The event is intended for children in preschool through second grade.
- Grilling and Summertime Salads: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Attendees will be able to learn about how to make healthy grill meals and summer salads. The program is open to adults.
- Cringy Cosplay: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 26. Participants can cosplay as their favorite fandom characters. The event is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Stacks and Snacks Cinema: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 29. Attendees will be able to create crafts and watch the 2025 movie “Elio.” Popcorn also will be served. The movie is rated PG. The program is open to children.
- Yappers Book Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Participants can read books or work on schoolwork or a project. The club is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.