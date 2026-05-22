Festival 56 seeking host families for visiting artists

Festival 56 in Princeton is seeking local residents to host visiting artists this summer as the theater prepares to welcome about 50 performers from across the country. (Derek Barichello)

Festival 56 in Princeton is looking for locals willing to open their homes to visiting artists this summer as the theater prepares to welcome about 50 performers from across the country.

Each summer, Festival 56 brings in artists for stays ranging from two to nine weeks. According to the organization, it relies heavily on community members to provide housing that helps integrate visiting performers into local life during the festival season.

“Staying with a host family and becoming part of their lives instantly creates a deeper connection to the community that has kept Festival 56 alive summer after summer,” a former visiting artist said in a statement provided by the organization. “It is the backbone of Festival’s early success and something that continues to make it a truly unique theatrical experience.”

Hosts are not required to provide meals for their guests. In return, participating families receive one flex four ticket package for hosting one artist, and two flex four ticket packages for hosting two or more artists.

All host families also receive a complimentary ticket to the festival’s first cabaret of the season at 7:30 p.m. on June 21.

Those interested in serving as a host family can contact boxoffice@festival56.com.