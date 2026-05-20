OSF nurse Georgia Wick honored with DAISY Award

A nurse at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota was recognized for providing compassionate care during a patient’s final moments. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

A nurse at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota was recognized for providing compassionate care during a patient’s final moments.

Georgia Wick, a registered nurse on the hospital’s inpatient unit and a Mission Partner for over 12 years, recently received the DAISY Award for her work.

Wick was nominated by a patient’s family member, who said her calm presence and compassion brought comfort and peace during a difficult time.

“On the day my brother-in-law passed, Georgia gave him and our family a gift we will carry with us forever: peace,” the family member wrote in the nomination. “Because of Georgia, his final moments were filled with peace, love and dignity.”

Maria Chicchelly, vice president and chief nursing officer at the hospital, said Wick reflects the core values of nursing.

“Georgia exemplifies what it means to care with skill, compassion and heart,” Chicchelly said in a statement. “Her ability to educate, advocate for and comfort patients while ensuring their safety reflects the true spirit of the DAISY Award.”

The DAISY Award recognizes nurses who provide exceptional and compassionate patient care. In a news release, OSF officials said Wick embodies the mission of OSF HealthCare.