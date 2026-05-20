Mendota woman wins OSF Conkey Family Award

Kim Kennedy of Mendota was named the recipient of the 45th Annual Conkey Family Award at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center for her nearly 40 years of service and dedication to the mission of OSF HealthCare. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

A Mendota woman was recognized for nearly four decades of service at OSF HealthCare as part of National Health Care Week.

Kim Kennedy, a human resource business partner and Mission Partner for nearly 40 years, received the 45th Annual Conkey Family Award during a ceremony Friday, May 15, at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center.

According to a news release, Kennedy was nominated by a fellow Mission Partner for her compassion, integrity and leadership. While her work is not focused on direct patient care, OSF said her commitment to patients and coworkers is evident through her work across the health care ministry.

According to OSF, Kennedy has been a trusted leader throughout her career and has supported efforts to strengthen the organization’s mission and culture, often working behind the scenes to help others succeed.

The Conkey Family Award was established in 1982 and has been presented annually since 1983. The award recognizes Mission Partners who demonstrate exemplary service, kindness and dedication to the hospital’s health care mission.