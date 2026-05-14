Bureau Valley, Amboy, St. Bede girls advance to state

Amboy co-ops Jillian Anderson, a senior from Ohio, competes in the high jump Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the Class 1A Erie Sectional meet. (Alex T. Paschal)

Fourteen Bureau County area athletes punched their ticket to the state track & field meet from the 1A Erie Sectional on Wednesday.

St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich, a state runner-up in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles last season, won both events, also qualifying in the 100 meters. She’ll be joined by in Charleston by teammates Kijah Lucas in the high jump and Savannah Bray in the shot put.

Bureau Valley’s Elise House won the 400 and will run on the Storm’s a qualifying relay in the 4x400. They will be joined by two pair of sisters, freshman Harper Wetzell and senior Maddie Wetzell, and the Shipps, freshman Madisyn and sophomore Mya.

The Amboy co-op qualified four athletes in four events, including Ohio senior Jillian Anderson, who placed third in the high jump.

Bosnich, who had first-place times of 15.34 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 46.38 in the 300s, is excited to get back to state in what has felt like a long season after signing early with UW-Milwaukee.

“It’s been one of the best seasons. I’ve been meeting so many new people, especially today,” she said. “I’m going to keep my adrenaline going from last year. At state I always tend to hit a hurdle pretty badly. So I’m just going to focus on being smooth, because smooth equals fast. And just have a good time for my last high school track career.”

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich clears the final hurdle for a win in the 100 hurdles Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the Class 1A Erie Sectional meet. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bosnich also qualified in the 100 after hitting the state qualifying mark of 12.91 on the dot.

“It was very close,” she said laughingly. “But I’m just grateful that I made it for that.”

House made off with the 400 meters with a top time of 58.9 seconds followed by Maddie Althaus of Amboy, who ran a personal-best 1:01.07, to also qualify.

House said it felt good to finish the night with a qualifying relay in the 4x400. The Storm relay of Gemma Moore, Abby Stabler and Mya Shipp placed fourth with a time of 4:14.42, one of whopping seven teams qualified for state from the sectional.

“I was just happy that we were able to get state qualifying time and just do it as a team,” she said. “It means a lot, because I get to experience it with my team and my friends. It makes me very happy.”

Bureau Valley also qualified its runner-up 4x800 relay of Maddie Wetzell, Stabler, Moore and Harper Wetzell with a time of 10:06.86.

Madison Wetzell qualified in the 3,200 with a second-place time of 12:51.16. Her sister, Harper, made it a family duo by placing fifth in the 1,600 with a qualifying mark and PR of 5:35.03.

Bureau Valley’s Harper Wetzell eyes the finish for her team in the 4x8 Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the Class 1A Erie Sectional meet. (Alex T. Paschal)

Madisyn Shipp advanced with a runner-up finish of 10.41m in the triple jump.

House also had a PR in the long jump of 4.9 meters (16-0 3/4), but was just short of qualifying.

St. Bede’s Bray was runner-up in the shot put at 10.68m (35-0 1/2) while Lucas was one of seven jumpers who hit the qualifying mark of 1.52m (4-11 3/4) to tie for fourth place.

Amboy’s Bella Yanos claimed first in the long jump with a mark of 5.24m (17-2 1/4) followed by runner-up Mya Shipp of Bureau Valley at 4.92m. Yanos also ran on the Clippers’ state qualifying 4x100 with Alexa McKendry, Anderson and Althaus, who placed fifth with a qualifying time of 51.11.

Anderson cleared 1.57m (5-1 3/4) to place third in the high jump, one of 10 competitors to advance.

Haven Rossi turned in Hall’s best places of the day by placing sixth in the 100 (13.3) and seventh in the 200 with a season-best 27.65.

The Storm (70) finished fourth as a team behind Sherrard (102.5), Fulton (90) and Riverdale (84). Amboy (45) was sixth and St. Bede (39) finished eighth.

Bureau Valley’s Madisyn Shipp lands her jump in the triple jump Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the Class 1A Erie Sectional meet. (Alex T. Paschal)

At Mendota: Princeton placed 10th as a team with 36 points in the 2A sectional, failing to qualify any athlete for state.

Payton Frueh had third-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:53.63) and 3,200 (12:57.39). Jocelyn Strouss also placed third in the 800 with a personal best of 2:29.01, just missing out on the second-place qualifying spot by a 10th of a second.

“We had some close calls in trying to get a second-place state qualifying performance, but fell just short with three thirds. Jocelyn had an outstanding run in the 800,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.

Also for PHS, Alexandra Waca was fourth in the 3,200 (13:04.8) and freshman Lenora Hopkins was fifth in the 400 (1:06.27) while the 4 x 800 relay of Strouss, Leila Acker, Hopkins and Ruby Acker placed fifth (10:58.97).

Geneseo captured the team title with 123 points with Mendota (54) taking sixth.

Drake Lansman contributed to this story