Streator library fills May with scavenger hunts, art classes and mystery games

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in May.
- Pinwheel Scavenger Hunt: Monday, May 18, through Saturday, May 23. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, May 18, through Saturday, May 23. Participants will be able to build Lego creations.
- I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.
- Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Attendees can learn about musical instruments, dance and sing.
- Cozy Mystery Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Tea and treats also will be served. The club is open to adults.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Participants will be able to play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.
- Bob Ross Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Attendees can participate in Bob Ross-themed activities. The playtime is intended for children.
- Memorial Day Take and Make: Saturday, May 23. Participants will be able to pick up a take-home Memorial Day pinwheel craft. The event is open to children.