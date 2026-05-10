Streator library fills May with scavenger hunts, art classes and mystery games

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in May.

Pinwheel Scavenger Hunt: Monday, May 18, through Saturday, May 23. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, May 18, through Saturday, May 23. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club: Monday, May 18, through Saturday, May 23. Participants will be able to build Lego creations.

Monday, May 18, through Saturday, May 23. Participants will be able to build Lego creations. I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older. Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Attendees can learn about musical instruments, dance and sing.

6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Attendees can learn about musical instruments, dance and sing. Cozy Mystery Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Tea and treats also will be served. The club is open to adults.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Tea and treats also will be served. The club is open to adults. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Participants will be able to play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Participants will be able to play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four. Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Bob Ross Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Attendees can participate in Bob Ross-themed activities. The playtime is intended for children.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Attendees can participate in Bob Ross-themed activities. The playtime is intended for children. Memorial Day Take and Make: Saturday, May 23. Participants will be able to pick up a take-home Memorial Day pinwheel craft. The event is open to children.