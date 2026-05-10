Mendota high school announces Excellence in Education Award winners

Regional Office of Education 35 Assistant Superintendent Ryan Meyers, Becky Sarver, Ray Lipe, Kyra Koskotas, Therese Busard, Kevin Wohrley, Matt Gehm and Regional Office of Education 35 Superintendent Chris Dvorak at the ceremony for the 2026 Excellence in Education Award recipients. (Photo Provided By Mendota Township High School)

Mendota Township High School District 280 announced the recipients of the 2026 Excellence in Education Awards.

“Our educator award winners are chosen by a vote of their peers,” MHS Principal Joe Masini said. “This is strong evidence that those chosen have made a positive lasting impact on their colleagues.”

Kyra Koskotas (Special Education), Nathan Hachenberger (Social Studies) and Jim Eustice (Math) were given the Educator Award, and Ray Lipe was given the Support Staff Award.

“Each winner is relatively new to MHS so their ability to come in and get recognized as leaders in our building speaks to their commitment to our students,” Masini said.

Therese Busard (Science), Matt Gehm (Social Studies) and Kevin Wohrley (Math) were given the Retiring Educator Award.

“I think it is a testament to MHS that Mr. Gehm worked his entire career here, Mr. Wohrley worked the overwhelming majority of his career here, and although Mrs. Busard got into this profession a bit later, she stayed here,” Masini said. “We are going to truly miss their expertise in the classroom. Those are going to be tough shoes to fill.”

Dan Sarver was given an award posthumously. Sarver, a bus driver for the district, passed away in December. His wife Becky accepted the award on his behalf.

“Mr. Sarver will be missed,” Masini said. “His wife reminded me that he just loved taking the extra trips because he so enjoyed his time with the kids and supporting them in any way he could.”

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