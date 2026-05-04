Former Princeton teammates Zoey Byers, Katie Kammerer meet at NJCAA Tennis finals

Two former Princeton High School teammates met up at the NJCAA Tennis finals this weekend in Sumter, S.C., IVCC freshman Zoey Byers (left) and Sauk Valley sophomore Katie Kammerer. They said it was special to both make the nationals together. "It just goes to show that hard work and staying committed can take you further than you ever imagined." Kammerer said. Byers added, "Competing at the NJCAA national tournament with my team is something I’m really grateful for, and it’s something I’ll always be proud of." (Photo provided by Krista Byers)