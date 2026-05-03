Ladd library to hold The Lego Man program May 16

The Ladd Public Library will hold a program featuring Cody Wells, aka The Lego Man of NYC, for community members ages five and older from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central Ave.

Attendees will be able to build Lego creations alongside Wells. Prizes will also be awarded.

Wells is one of the country’s most sought-after Lego artists. He works with libraries, schools, museums and private clients to lead classes, give talks and inspire children nationally.

The program costs $5. Registration is required. To register, call 815-894-3254 or visit the library, 125 N. Main St., Ladd.