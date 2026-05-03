Illinois Valley Community College Foundation marks 50 years with dinner and auction

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dinner and auction on Friday, March 27.

The celebration’s keynote speaker was Illinois Valley Community College student Laquan Coleman. Coleman explains how valuable IVCC’s support is for students in seeking their educational dreams.

“The evening was truly remarkable. The generosity displayed, combined with a deep appreciation for our history and a shared commitment to the success of our students, made for an unforgettable experience.” Illinois Valley Community College Foundation executive director Tracy Beattie said in a news release.

“It is difficult to fully express the significance of the occasion. I extend my sincere gratitude to all who donated, volunteered, and attended. Your support is deeply appreciated.” Beattie also said in the news release.

The foundation was established through a $100,000 bequest from retired elementary school teacher Helen Taylor of Peru in 1976. The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation has led programs and services, fundraising and financial support. The foundation also encourages community and alumni donors to help reduce the burden for students. The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation awarded $377,000 to 327 students for the 2025-2026 school year.

For more information or to donate, email tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0550.