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Illinois Valley

Today’s Bureau County postponements, cancellations

BCR Scoreboard header

BCR Scoreboard header

By Kevin Hieronymus

Mother Nature has thrown another curve ball at today’s area ball games and activities.

Today’s postponements and cancellations at this time include:

*The Princeton baseball and softball games at Kewanee and home JV baseball game have been moved to Friday, May 1. The Tigresses’ game with Orion on May 1 has been canceled.

*All Hall baseball and softball games have been postponed.

Softball has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at Prophetstown High School for a varsity/JV doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. This will replace the Hall vs Ottawa game.

Baseball has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 21, varsity at Prophetstown and JV at Kirby Park, both at 4:30 p.m.

*The St. Bede varsity baseball game at Roanoke-Benson has been postponed to May 23 at 11 a.m. St. Bede’s JV home baseball game vs. Prairie Centra has also been called off.

*St. Bede’s varsity and JV home softball games vs. Wethersfield have been postponed.

*Bureau Valley’s baseball and softball games at Galva have been postponed. No makeup dates have been set.

*PC’s baseball and softball games at Dwight have been postponed.

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL