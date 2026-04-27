Today’s Bureau County postponements, cancellations

Mother Nature has thrown another curve ball at today’s area ball games and activities.

Today’s postponements and cancellations at this time include:

*The Princeton baseball and softball games at Kewanee and home JV baseball game have been moved to Friday, May 1. The Tigresses’ game with Orion on May 1 has been canceled.

*All Hall baseball and softball games have been postponed.

Softball has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at Prophetstown High School for a varsity/JV doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. This will replace the Hall vs Ottawa game.

Baseball has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 21, varsity at Prophetstown and JV at Kirby Park, both at 4:30 p.m.

*The St. Bede varsity baseball game at Roanoke-Benson has been postponed to May 23 at 11 a.m. St. Bede’s JV home baseball game vs. Prairie Centra has also been called off.

*St. Bede’s varsity and JV home softball games vs. Wethersfield have been postponed.

*Bureau Valley’s baseball and softball games at Galva have been postponed. No makeup dates have been set.

*PC’s baseball and softball games at Dwight have been postponed.