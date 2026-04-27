Princeton’s Keighley Davis to play in the IBCA All-Star Game on June 13 at Pontiac

Princeton's Keighley Davis has been selected to play in the IBCA All-Star Game on Saturday, June 13 at Pontiac High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Keighley Davis will be heading to William Penn University in Oskalosoa, Iowa to play volleyball this fall.

But first, the Princeton senior will suit up for basketball one more time.

Davis has been selected to play in the IBCA All-Star Game on Saturday, June 13 at Pontiac High School. She is the first Princeton girl selected to the All-Star game since Anna Murray in 2019.

Davis was named as the BCR Player of the Year for the third time, leading the area in scoring at 17.9 ppg and steals (4.5) while averaging 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

She was named Special Team IBCA All-State, First Team Three Rivers All-Conference for the fourth time and to the Ottawa Holiday and Princeton all-tournament teams for the third time. She was named the MVP of the Ottawa Tournament.

Davis became the all-time leading scorer at Princeton, girls and boys, with 1,689 points.

Princeton’s Grady Thompson played in the 2023 All-Star Game and was named the 1-2A North MVP. He will be a returning senior starter for Dubuque University next season.

Other past PHS players selected were Michael Murray (2012), Jon Foss (2002) and John Rumley (1979).