Serena’s Cassie Walsh fires a no-hitter in win over Gardner-South Wilmington: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Serena 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Serena, Huskers’ pitcher Cassie Walsh tossed a no-hitter against the Panthers with one walk and nine strikeouts on Saturday.

Serena (8-7) was held to just two hits - singles by Brynley Glade and Caylin Cantlin - but had RBIs from Jordyn Warren and Walsh.

Kinley Rick (J.T. Pedelty)

Marquette 10, Yorkville Christian 0 (6 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders won for the eighth straight time, outhitting the visiting Mustangs 15-4 on the day.

Kinley Rick went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Marquette (18-3) while Hunter Hopkins had three hits with a triple and RBI. Savannah Erickson (double, triple, RBI) and Emily Ryan-Adair (two RBIs) each had two hits. Kelsey Cuchra (RBI), Madisyn Trainor (RBI) and Taylor Gamons all doubled. Cuchra had her eye-popping streak of consecutive plate appearances reaching base snapped at 24. Rick (6 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the win in the circle.

Baseball

Marquette 11, Yorkville Christian 5: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (19-0) stayed unbeaten after exploding for 10 runs in the sixth inning in the comeback win over the Mustangs.

Grant Dose (double), Griffin Dobberstein (double) and Jaxsen Higgins each drove in two runs for Marquette. Anthony Couch (RBI) doubled and Alec Novotney (RBI) tripled. Easton Debernardi (5⅓ IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 8 K), Higgins (win, ⅔ IP) and Novotney (1 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Serena 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: At Serena, the Huskers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good against the Panthers.

Carter Meyer drove in four runs for Serena (8-5) and Tucker Whiteaker doubled in a run. Ryne Debernardi (4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in relief of Ian Watkins (3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).

Limestone 11, Ottawa 1 (5 inn.): At Bartonville, the host Rockets broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning against the Pirates (6-9-1).

Adam Swanson, Rizon Contreras (RBI), George Shumway, Lucas Farabaugh and Aleixo Fernandez all singled for Ottawa. Shumway (3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) suffered the loss.

Fieldcrest 6, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5: At Wenona, the Knights’ Caleb Hartley doubled in Zach Overocker for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh against the Rockets.

Lucas May had a double and RBI for Fieldcrest (8-9) while Overocker and Noah Anson also added RBIs. Layten Gerdes (2⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) earned the victory in relief of Lucas Anson (4⅔ IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).

Boys track and field

Streator’s Moton wins high jump title at Rockford: At the Rockford East Relays, Bulldogs’ senior LA Moton cleared a personal best 1.88 meters to claim the first-place finish at the event.

Streator also had solid finishes from JJ Rzasa (3rd, 110 hurdles, 18.67 seconds), Cody Taylor (3rd, 32.50 meters, discus) and Xzavier Glass (4th, 9.76 meters, triple jump).