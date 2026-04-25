Hayden Pfeifer hurls shutout, tags two homers for 21-0 Seneca softball: The Times Friday roundup

Softball

Seneca 12, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca on Friday, the host Fighting Irish (21-0) recorded their sixth consecutive shutout with the win over the visiting Bulldogs (4-15).

Hayden Pfeifer (5 IP, 0 R, 10 K) pitched the two-hit shutout, walking none, and helped her cause with two home runs and four runs batted in. Camryn Stecken (two hits, two RBIs), Emma Mino (one hit, one RBI) and Tessa Krull (two hits, one RBI) also hit homers for Seneca.

Maddie Campbell (3.1 IP, 8 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss for Streator. Natalya Solis singled and doubled for the Bulldogs’ two hits.

Pontiac 12, Dwight 3: At Pontiac, the visiting Trojans (6-11) were limited to three hits, including a two-run double off the bat of Elizabeth Hansen.

Madi Ely (6 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) took the pitching defeat.

GCMS 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): At Gibson City, the visiting Knights (0-10) remained winless on the season with the Heart of Illinois loss.

Lexi Watkins recorded both Fieldcrest hits in support of Jersey Modro (2 IP, 13 ER, 1 K).

Somonauk/Leland 12, Plano 3: At Plano, the visiting Bobcats (8-6) notched the nonconference win led by a 4-for-4, two-double, five-RBI hitting display from third baseman MacKenna McMahan.

Kayla Anderson also doubled twice, driving home two runs, while Brooke Bahrey provided three hits with two RBIs. Brielle Deacon (7 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) earned the win in the circle.

MacKenna McMahan (Provided by Somonauk High School)

St. Francis 9, Serena 3: At Wheaton, the visiting Huskers (7-7) fell to .500.

Cassie Walsh (5 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss, Brynley Glade notched two of Serena’s five hits and Kaity Johnson had the visitors’ lone RBI.

Baseball

Fieldcrest 3, GCMS 2: At Gibson City, the visiting Knights (7-9 overall, 4-3 Heart of Illinois) scored all the runs they’d need with three in the top of the first inning of the HOIC triumph.

Zach Overocker (win, 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 K) and Noah Anson (save, 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K) handled the mound work for Fieldcrest. Lucas May provided a pair of hits and an RBI, with Zach Overocker and Drew Overocker also driving in runs.

Plano 11, Somonauk/Leland 8: At Plano, the visiting Bobcats (10-4) took the lead with a five-run top of the fifth, but surrendered it allowing the Reapers a four-run home half of the sixth. Connor Knutson (two hits, two RBIs) and Landon Johnson (one hit, two RBIs) led the offense. Luke Hartsell (2.1 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss in relief of starter Johnson (2.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 K).

Girls track and field

Pirates runners-up at Geneseo Invite: At the Geneseo Invitational on Friday, Ottawa‘s girls finished second to the host Maple Leafs in a seven-team meet.

Event winners for the Pirates included Trinity Casas (12.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash), Isabella Markey (16.1 in the 100 hurdles) and the 4x100 relay team of Karsyn Moore, Savannah Markey, Daisy Rabadan and Casas (51.3 seconds).

Lila Coleman wins twice at Titanomachy!: At El Paso-Gridley’s Titanomachy! event, Seneca received a pair of event victories courtesy of Lila Coleman (12.68 in the 100; 5.03 meters in the long jump).

Abbi Armstrong wins 2 events at GCMS: At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Lady Falcon Invitational, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland placed ninth in the team standings of the 17-team event.

FCW’s Abbi Armstrong won both the 200-meter dash (26.48 seconds) and the long jump (5.15 meters).

Boys track and field

Ottawa 7th at Metamora: At the Metamora ABC Meet, Ottawa placed seventh in a dozen-team field.

Max Maubach (17.93 in the C 110 hurdles), Joey Liebhart (39.37 in the A 300 hurdles), Manuel Saucedo-Garcia (46.31 in the C 300 hurdles), Michael Polich (38.39 in the C discus) and Kaleb Hunt (6.32 meters in the long jump) recorded event victories for the Pirates.

Seneca competes in El Paso: At El Paso-Gridley’s Titanomachy! event, Seneca’s Jesus Govea (46.88 meters in the discus) and Matt Stach (6.44 in the long jump) won events.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 4, Princeton 2: In nonconference play, the Pirates earned the victory.