Grant Dose helps Marquette top Henry-Senachwine, stay unbeaten: The Times Thursday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 20, Henry-Senachwine 10 (6 inn): At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (18-0, 8-0) scored nine runs in the first and five in the second in the Tri-County Conference victory over the Mallards on Thursday.

Grant Dose (two doubles, home run, seven RBIs) went 4 for 4 for Marquette while Griffin Dobberstein (two doubles, three RBIs), Anthony Couch (RBI), Jaxsen Higgins (two doubles, three RBIs) and Braxton Nelle (two RBIs) each had two hits. Alec Novotney added three RBIs and Easton Debernardi tripled. Couch (Win, 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) and Caden Durdan (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Morris 6, Ottawa 2 (9 inn.): At Ottawa, visiting Morris plated four runs in the top of the ninth to complete the three-game Interstate 8 Conference sweep of the Pirates (6-8-1, 1-4).

Adam Swanson had two of Ottawa’s four hits in the game while Brendyn Fuchs had both RBIs. Noah Marvin (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) suffered the loss in relief of Swanson (7 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).

Cam Shriey (J.T. Pedelty)

Seneca 9, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (6-10, 2-5) scored four runs in the first to jumpstart the TCC win over the Warriors (0-10, 0-9).

Landyn Ramsey (two doubles, three RBIs), Cam Shriey (double, triple, two RBIs, two stolen bases) and Cody Clennon (RBI) all had two hits for Seneca while Jace Mitchell hit a solo home run. Starting pitcher Grady Hall (5⅓ IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) earned the win with relief help from Wyatt Holman (1⅔ IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K).

Reece Pelnarsh singled and doubled for two of WFC’s three hits. Brayden Matsko (3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) suffered the loss on the hill.

Somonauk 18, Hiawatha 1 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (10-3) exploded for 15 runs in the third inning in the win over the Hawks.

Luke Hartsell (double, RBI), Tristan Reed (RBI) and Alex Barnes (two RBIs) each had two hits for Somonauk. Cole Gudmunson had three RBIs and Connor Knutson two RBIs. Brady Andrews (4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) picked up the win.

Yorkville Christian 14, Earlville/Leland 4 (5 inn.): At Yorkville, the host Mustangs scored five times in both the first and fourth innings in the victory over the Red Raiders (4-7).

Lane Rohrer (RBI), Aaden Browder and Larson Huss all singled for Earlville.

Wilmington 12, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the host Wildcats scored five times in the first in the triumph over the Indians (10-9-1).

Braden Behringer (RBI) had two of Sandwich’s six hits while Cash White smacked a solo home run. Arlo Budd (3⅓ IP, 6 ER, 1 K) was tagged with the loss.

Putnam County 11, Dwight 10: At Granville, the host Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to top the Trojans (11-8, 4-6) in the TCC game.

Ayden Collom (two home runs, three RBIs) had three hits for Dwight while Jackson Launius (three RBIs) and Kayden Wood each had two hits. Joey Starks added a pair of RBIs and Jacob Wilkey (4 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) took the loss.

Softball

Seneca's Hayden Pfeifer (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 20, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (20-0, 9-0) scored 10 times in the opening inning in the TCC win over the Warriors.

Hayden Pfeifer homered twice and drove in six runs for Seneca while Tessa Krull added a solo dinger. Emma Mino and Lexie Buis each had three RBIs and Camryn Stecken two RBIs. Krull (4 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the win in the circle.

Kaylee Henert had WFC’s lone hit.

Addie Scherer

Earlville 17, Yorkville Christian 6: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders erupted for 10 runs in the fifth in the win over the Mustangs.

Addie Scherer (double, two RBIs) and Samantha Knauf (RBI) each had three hits for Earlville while Savana Lawton (double, four RBIs) and Audrey Scherer (triple, RBI) each had two hits. Shelby Garbacz added two RBIs. Addie Scherer (7 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) recorded the pitching win.

Marengo 10, Sandwich 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians (11-8, 3-4) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Kayden Corneils had two of Sandwich’s three hits.

Putnam County 2, Dwight 1: At Granville, the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh in the TCC victory over the Trojans (6-10, 4-6).

Taylor Heath (6⅔ Ip, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) suffered the tough luck loss.

Boys track and field

Sandwich 5th at Plano Field of Dreams: At Plano, the Indians scored 95½ points to finish fifth of the 11 teams at the event, while Somonauk (44) was sixth, Streator (36) seventh and Newark (26) ninth.

Sandwich athletes claiming wins included Colt Li (100), Wyatt Gregory (200), Luis Murillo (shot put), Jacob Ross (pole vault), as well as the 4X200 relay (Li, Gregory, Joel Arriola, Jeremiah Harris)

Somonauk’s Gunnar Swenson placed first in the 800.

Flanagan-Cornell’s Wall wins three events in triangular: At Granville, Falcons’ freshman Aiden Walls finished first in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump in the event with the Lowpoint-Washburn and host Putnam County.

Eli Kapraun-Bourdon (100, 200), Noah Schneider (400) and the 4x400 relay (Noah Schneider, Liam Kapraun-Bourdon, Wesley Prickett, Preston Brown) also posted wins for F-C.

Marquette’s Gooden, Schaefer win two events at Indian Creek Invite: At Waterman, Jacoby Gooden (100, 400) and Alex Schaefer (shot put, discus) each finished first twice at the event for the Crusaders.

Girls track and field

Sandwich 5th at Plano Field of Dreams: At Plano, the Indians scored 84 points to finish fifth of the 12 teams at the event, while Somonauk (64) was sixth, Streator (18) ninth and Newark (5) 11th.

Sandwich winners included Sunny Weber (1600), Alayla Harris (100 hurdles) and the 4x800 relay (Kayla Kressin, Isla Stevens, Emily Urbanski, Natalie Walsh).

Somonauk received winning efforts from Ella Roberts (100), Salena Norris (shot put) and Alexis Punsalan (pole vault).

Streator’s Kinslee Sweeden placed first in the discus.

Flanagan-Cornell’s Delheimer wins two events in triangular: At Granville, Falcons’ senior Kaylee Delheimer won the 100 hurdles and shot put events in the event with the Lowpoint-Washburn and host Putnam County.

F-C sophomore Abbi Armstrong placed first in the 100 and finished second in the shot put.

Serena’s Jobst captures two events at Indian Creek Invite: At Waterman, the Huskers’ Finley Jobst crossed the finish line first in both the 800 and 1600.

Serena’s Madilyn Sterchi won the shot put while the 4X200 relay (Allison Watkins, Madelynne Domin, Madilyn Sterchi, Keira McNelis) also ran to a victory.

Marquette’s Madisyn Trainor placed first in the 200.