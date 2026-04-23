Ottawa walks off I-8 win over Kaneland : The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2 (8 inn.): At King Field, the Pirates used back-to-back bunt singles by Teagan Darif and Rylee Harsted ahead of a walk-off sacrifice fly by Bobbi Snook in the bottom of the eighth inning to top the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference game.

Kennedy Kane had an RBI single in the fourth and Snook another sac fly in the sixth for Ottawa (11-6, 4-2). Piper Lewis singled, doubled and walked twice. Addie Russell (8 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the win in the circle.

Tessa Krull (J.T. Pedelty)

Seneca 13, Midland 0 (5 inn): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (19-0, 8-0) scored 12 runs in the fourth while Tessa Krull tossed a perfect game on just 62 pitches.

Krull (double, home run, four RBIs) also had three hits to lead the Seneca offense with Graysen Provance (two triples, three RBIs) and Lexie Buis (two RBIs) each had two hits. Aurora Weber (RBI) tripled, Hayden Pfeifer (RBI) doubled and Emma Mino had a sacrifice fly.

Reed-Custer 7, Sandwich 4: At Sandwich, the Indians (11-7) scored all of their runs in the first before the Comets took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth.

Kayden Corneils (triple), Coraline Stevens and Kendal Petre (double) each had two hits while Paige Danner had two RBIs. Petre (7 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 16, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): At Minonk, the visiting Wildcats scored 10 runs in the first to jumpstart the win over the Knights (0-8).

Emry Conroy (RBI) and TeriLynn Timmerman each doubled, while Liv Denk and Lexi Watkins both drove in single runs. Jersey Monro struck out five in five innings of relief.

Girls soccer

Ottawa's Taylor Brandt makes a stop on the ball while playing defense on Kaneland on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 on King Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Kaneland 5, Ottawa 3: At King Field, the Pirates (7-3, 3-2) trailed 4-1 at halftime in the I-8 loss to the Knights.

Kaneland's Arden Stoddard and Ottawa's Chloe Carmona battle for the ball on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 on King Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Baseball

Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 1: At Richmond, the Indians (10-8-1, 4-2) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference game to the Rockets.

Nick Michalek doubled for one of Sandwich’s five hits. Braden Behringer (6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Fieldcrest 7, Ridgeview 6: At Wenona, the Knights (5-9, 3-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off RBI double by Layten Gerdes, in the Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Mustangs.

Grant Matthews (double) had three hits for Fieldcrest, while Drew Overocker (double, home run, RBI) had two hits and Caleb Hartley blasted a home run. Lucas Anson (two RBIs) and Eli Gerdes (RBI) both doubled. Overocker struck out five in five innings on the mound.

Dwight 10, Iroquois West 7: At Gilman, the Trojans (11-7) scored four runs in the second and fifth innings and held off a seventh-inning rally by the Raiders.

Evan Cox (two RBIs), Joey Starks (double, two RBIs), Asher Kargle and Jackson Launius (RBI) all had two hits while Kayden Wood recorded three RBIs. Ayden Collom (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K) earned the victory.