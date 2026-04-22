Serena, Somonauk/Leland softball both win to maintain tie atop Little Ten standings: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Softball

Serena 17, Newark 7 (6 inn.): At Newark on Tuesday, the visiting Huskers (7-6 overall, 6-0 Little Ten) maintained their tie with Somonauk/Leland atop the Little Ten Conference standings by finishing their sweep of the host Norsemen (9-7 overall, 3-2 Little Ten).

Brynley Glade was 4 for 5 with three singles, a double and four runs batted in for Serena. Cassie Walsh homered and drove home three as part of her 3-for-4 day. Anna Hjerpe added a 4-for-4 performance with four RBIs, and Maddie Young scored four times in support of winning pitcher Cassie Walsh (6 IP, 5 ER, 4 K).

Adelaide Johnson (4 for 4 with a double, four RBIs) and Rylie Carlson (three hits, three runs scored) spearheaded the Newark attack. Cayla Pottinger (2.2 IP, 10 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Brynley Glade

Somonauk/Leland 12, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the visiting Bobcats (7-6 overall, 6-0 Little Ten) completed the LTC sweep powered by two singles, one home run and seven runs batted in from cleanup hitter MacKenna McMahan.

Brooke Bahrey (one RBI), Maddie LeCuyer and Kennedy Barshinger (one RBI) also had three hits apiece for Somonauk/Leland in support of winning pitcher Kaydence Eade (5 IP, 0 ER, 3 K).

Putnam Co. 19, WFC 6 (5 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Warriors (0-8 overall, 0-8 Tri-County) surrendered 10 runs in the home half of the first and cut their deficit to 11-6 with a six-run fourth before Putnam County pulled back away.

Bristol Flowers tripled, Adrianna Kuehn doubled in two runs, and Abigal Rients, Macey Nutgrass and Teagan Rich added one RBI apiece for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell in support of losing pitcher Taylor Heidenreich (0.2 IP, 7 ER, 1 K).

Marquette 22, Lowpoint-Washburn/R-B 7: At June Gross Field, the host Crusaders (16-3 overall, 7-0 Tri-County) completed the conference sweep with back-to-back nine-run innings in the second and third.

Times Athlete of the Week nominee Lily Brewer singled, doubled, homered two times and drove home six run to spearhead the Marquette attack. Chloe Thrush (single, three doubles, three RBIs), Savannah Erickson (single, two doubles, two RBIs), Madisyn Trainor (two doubles, three RBIs), Hunter Hopkins (two singles, double, two RBIs) and Kelsey Cuchra (three singles, two RBIs) led the Cru’s 23-hit attack. Erickson (4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) pitched the win.

Marquette's Lily Brewer (Brian Hoxsey)

Streator 5, Lisle 3: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (4-13 overall, 3-5 Illinois Central Eight) finished off the ICE Conference sweep thanks to a three-run third, two-run fourth and the pitching of Maddie Campbell (win, 4⅓ IP, 0 ER, 4 K) and Natalya Solis (save, 2⅔ IP, 0 ER, 3 K).

Caitlin Talty singled, doubled twice and drove in three runs for Streator. Morgan Kostal provided two hits, while Ava Glisson contributed a double and a run batted in.

Woodstock North 7, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, the host Indians (11-6) had their three-game winning streak snapped, trailing throughout.

Abigail Johnson homered and provided two RBIs for Sandwich.

LeRoy 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn): At LeRoy, the visiting Knights (0-8) remained winless despite a 2-for-2 day from TeriLynn Timmerman.

Baseball

Ottawa 12, Pontiac 3: At King Field, the host Pirates (6-6-1) bounced back from a Monday home loss with a nonconference victory.

George Shumway (win, 4 IP, 0 R, 4 K), Sam Clift (2 IP, 3 ER, 1 K) and Maverick Burress (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) manned the mound for Ottawa. Rizon Contreras was 3 for 3 with three singles, two RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Pirates offense. Adam Swanson and Colt Bryson (three RBIs) added two hits apiece.

Rizon Contreras (J.T. Pedelty)

Lisle 7, Streator 3: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (6-10-1 overall, 2-6 Illinois Central Eight) were forced to settle for the ICE Conference split, trailing from the top of the first inning on of the loss to the Lions.

Colin Byers (5 IP, 3 ER, 12 K) suffered the pitching loss for Streator. Talon Melvin singled and doubled, Cole Winterrowd singled twice, and Clay Christoff contributed two sacrifice flies for two RBIs in the defeat.

Marquette 7, Roanoke-Benson/L-W 6 (8 inn.): At Masinelli Field, the undefeated Crusaders (17-0 overall, 7-0 Tri-County) survived a one-run ballgame with the Rockets for the second consecutive day, Anthony Couch driving in Grant Dose for the winning run with two outs in the eighth inning.

Dose (4 IP, 0 R, 6 K) notched the pitching win in relief of starter Griffin Dobberstein (4 IP, 3 ER, 4 K). Couch with two singles, a triple and three RBIs, Jaxsen Higgins with a triple and two RBIs, Dose with two hits, and both Alec Novotney and Caden Durdan with two hits and a run batted in led the Cru, who trailed 6-5 before tying things in the home half of the sixth.

Anthony Couch (Bill Freskos, Brian Hoxsey)

Putnam Co. 10, WFC 0 (5 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Warriors (0-10 overall, 0-9 Tri-County) remained winless with the loss.

Somonauk 18, Indian Creek 3 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the visiting Bobcats (9-3 overall, 6-0 Little Ten) completed their third LTC series sweep of the spring.

Kaden Geers-Clason (3 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) earned the mound victory for Somonauk, supported by Brady Andrews (four runs scored), Connor Knutson (two hits, three RBIs), Luke Hartsell (one hit, three RBIs) and two-hit, two-RBI days from Tristan Reed, Geers-Clason and Alex Barnes.

Serena 1, Newark 0: At Newark, the visiting Huskers (7-4 overall, 5-1 Little Ten) salvaged the LTC split, Payton Twait driving home Nolan Muffler for the game’s lone run in the fifth inning and Nate Kelley (7 IP, 0 R, 10 K) throwing the complete-game, three-hit shutout.

Muffler provided two hits and stole four bases for Serena.

For Newark (4-10 overall, 3-2 Little Ten), David Ulrich (4 IP, 0 R, 8 K) started and Colin Shields (3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K) took the loss in relief.

Earlville/Leland 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Leland, the host Red Raiders (4-6 overall, 2-4 Little Ten) completed the LTC series sweep, leading throughout despite being outhit 10-7 on the day.

Declan Brennan tripled, homered and drove in three runs for Earlville/Leland. Lane Rohrer also delivered a run batted in supporting pitchers Landen Tirevold (4 IP, 2 ER, 2 K), Rohrer (2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K0 and Brennan (0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

Boys tennis

Mendota 4, Streator 1: At Streator, the host Bulldogs lost to their former conference rivals.

Boys track and field

Ottawa 74.5, Morris 66.5: At Ottawa, the host Pirates were victorious.

Event winners for Ottawa included Atlas Brown (2:12.90 in the 800), Connor Medina (4:52.45 in the 1,600; 10:45.99 in the 3,200), Joey Liebhart (40.40 in the 300 hurdles), Stephon Patrick (13.91 meters in the shot put); 45.24 in the discus) and Bryar Baxter (3.66 in the pole vault).

Seneca triumphant at home: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish placed first in a seven-team meet that also saw Newark finish fourth.

Seneca event champions included Ethan Hasselbring (12.21 in the triple jump), Matt Stach (6.74 in the long jump), Trenton Powell (3.80 in the pole vault), Lorenzo Isham (9.47 in the high jump), Noah Odum (9.47 in the wheelchair discus; 4.12 in the wheelchair shot put), Jesus Govea (43.14 in the discus), Zeb maxwell (14.11 in the shot put), Lincoln Hebel (44.42 in the 300 hurdles) and the 4x800 relay team of Nick Griffin, Liam Baima, Pierce Gilbertson and Callum Wright (9:45.54).

Newark got an event victory courtesy of Teagen Britz (11:04.56 in the 3,200).

Fieldcrest, FCW compete in Pontiac: At the Pontiac Invitational, Fieldcrest placed sixth and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland seventh in the seven-team meet.

Girls track and field

Ottawa 86, Morris 53: At Ottawa, the host Pirates were victorious.

Event champions for the hosts included Trinity Casas (4.87 meters in the long jump), Karsyn Moore (1.47 in the high jump; 1:05.74 in the 400), Gwen Jimenez (9.54 in the shot put), Evelyn Andree (1:00.39 in the 300 hurdles), Riley Thrush (14:44.06 in the 3,200), Elizabeth Arnold (6:38.90 in the 1,600) and the 4x800 relay team of Ailey Harsted, Arnold, Leah Ferrantino and Jazmine Adams (11:50.22).

Seneca takes first at home: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish placed first in a seven-team meet that also saw Newark finish fifth.

Seneca wins came courtesy of Lila Coleman (5.25 in the long jump) and Emily Aldridge (2.90 in the pole vault).

Newark’s Makenzie Doss (2:47.34) also recorded a victory,

FCW 5th at Pontiac Invitational: At Pontiac, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland came in fifth and Fieldcrest seventh in an eight-team field.

FCW’s Abbi Armstrong (5.38 meters) and Kaylee Delheimer (4.95) finished one-two in the long jump. Armstrong also one both the 100 (12.78 seconds) and the 200 (26.31).