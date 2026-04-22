MIMIC event showcases innovation of IVCC students

2026 MIMIC projects begin as drawings, then progress to 3D prototypes like those arrayed in front of instructor Mary Smith. The projects designed by IVCC CAD students will be displayed and sold at the annual MIMIC festival April 24 in the Student Life Space. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Making Industry Meaningful In College (MIMIC) Innovation and Design fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at the Student Life Space campus commons.

The fair features puzzles, solutions and storage options, all designed and sold by students, according to a press release.

The annual MIMIC lab-to-table project is the culmination of months of development by sophomore Computer Aided Design (CAD) students, according to the release.

As part of MIMIC, the students troubleshoot a problem or issue, develop a solution, design and refine prototypes and assemble a product which they will display and sell at the fair.

According to the release, this year, students created an array of decorative shelving, a tabletop marble maze game, a handheld marble maze game, a sword-shaped USB sheath for gamers and a kit filled with 3D furniture and printed windows so people can solve remodeling dilemmas.

Over the years, the array has ranged from home decor and gadgets, to leisure items or space- and time-saving products.

For more information, call 815-224-0465.