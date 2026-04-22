Faculty office in IVCC’s Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Educational Center to be named for the Corcorans

An office in the Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center will bear the name of Dr. Jerome and Katherine Corcoran, contributors to the Illinois Valley Community College Ag Forward building campaign. The Corcorans (center) presented a check to Executive Director of the IVCC Foundation Tracy Beattie (left) and President Dr. Tracy Morris (right) to support this project. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

A faculty office in Illinois Valley Community College’s Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center will be named in honor of Jerome and Katherine Corcoran.

The building features conference rooms, flexible classroom space and room for a future greenhouse.

The Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2027, according to a press release.

The Corcorans contributed $10,000 in support of the new building, according to the release.

Jerome Corcoran’s career at IVCC spanned 33 years, including 15 years as the president before he retired in 2023, according to the release.

In addition to initiating planning for the Agricultural Education Center, Corcoran’s administration spearheaded other campus expansion projects.

Corcoran said his donation supports IVCC’s mission to respond to its community’s needs.

“It had been a long time since we offered many classes in agriculture. We decided to develop a program and hired a top-notch coordinator to help it ‘take flight,’” he said. “We went from two agriculture courses and marginal facilities to 22 courses and 70 students annually.”

In a district where farming is a leading industry, prospective students once went elsewhere to pursue a major in agriculture, according to the release.

The facility will provide new opportunities for students, who Corcoran said, “will be able to walk out of the classroom and see exactly what they are studying and its relevance by having a laboratory in the middle of corn and soybean fields.”

Corcoran applauded IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris and her staff for supporting and expanding the agriculture program.

“That is why Katherine and I are so happy to support this important fundraising activity,” he said.

The new building will help redefine the IVCC Agriculture program, according to the release, outfitting the college to train and upskill agriculture workers, and aid in the development of new technology and sustainable practices.

“This building would not be happening if not for Dr. Corcoran’s leadership,” Morris said. “He and Katherine have been tremendous supporters of the college, the foundation, and the agriculture programs. I think it is very fitting that their names will be a permanent part of our outstanding facility.”

Equipped with leading-edge innovation labs and technology, the 10,250-square-foot building puts students at the heart of the college’s 153-acre farm of test plots and cropland, according to the release.

The $7.6 million capital project is made possible by community support and public grants, including $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration and $240,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to the release.

Currently, IVCC’s Ag Forward campaign has brought in more than $1.6 million in support of naming opportunities, according to the release.

Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski, for whom the building is named, was the longest serving president in IVCC’s history and his investment in the project is a tribute to his legacy.

To learn more about the Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center and the IVCC Foundation fundraising effort, Ag Forward, visit www.ivcc.edu/agforward or call 815-224-0550.