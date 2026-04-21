Streator rolls to ICE win at Lisle : The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Streator 15, Lisle 3 (5 inn.): At Lisle, the Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Lions.

Isaac Melvin (triple, three RBIs) led Streator (6-9-1, 2-5) with three hits while Colin Byers (double, RBI) had two hits. Clay Christoff (RBI) and Keegan Gassman each doubled. Christoff (5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K) earned the pitching victory.

Putnam County 16, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At rural Streator, the visiting Panthers plated 10 runs in the first inning in the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors.

Brayden Matsko had two of WFC’s five hits.

Normal Community 15, Seneca 0 (4 inn.): At Normal, the Fighting Irish (5-10) came up with just a Jace Mitchell single in the loss to the Pioneers.

Somonauk 14, Indian Creek 4 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (8-3, 5-0) scored four in the fifth and six in the sixth in the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Timberwolves.

Cole Gudmunson (RBI) had three hits for Somonauk while Luke Hartsell (two doubles, three RBIs), Alex Barnes (two RBIs) and Brady Andrews all had two hits. Tristan Reed (4⅓ IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Kaden Geers-Clason (Win, 1⅔ IP, 4 K) shared efforts on the mound.

Newark's Eastin McBroom (Provided by Newark High School)

Newark 4, Serena 3: At Serena, the Norsemen (3-9, 2-1) scored all of their runs in the third and then held off a late Huskers rally to claim the LTC win.

Jacob Sellyer and Eastin McBroom each drove in two runs for Newark. McBroom (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2BB, 6 K) earned the win with relief help from Toby Steffen (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K).

Nolan Muffler (two doubles) had three hits for Serena (6-4, 4-1) while Nate Kelley and Carter Meyer each had an RBI. Losing pitcher Tucker Whiteaker (3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) tripled and Payton Twait doubled. Meyer struck out five in four innings of relief.

Earlville 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Hinckley, the Red Raiders (3-6, 1-4) scored six runs in the seventh in the LTC victory over the Royals.

Alex Portillo had three hits for Earlville while Daniel Hoffman (double, three RBIs), Aaden Browder (double, two RBIs), Declan Brennan (double, two RBIs) and Hayden Spoonmore each had two hits. Larson Huss added two RBIs. Browder (7 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) was the winning pitcher.

Richmond-Burton 16, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Rockets scored seven runs in the first on the way to the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians (10-7-1, 4-1).

Cash White (RBI) and Arlo Budd each singled for the only hits for Sandwich. Nick Michalek suffered the loss on the mound.

Fieldcrest 2, Dee-Mack 1: At Wenona, the Knights scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an error in the Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Chiefs.

Lucas Anson (double) and Eli Gerdes each had two hits for Fieldcrest while Drew Overocker had an RBI. Drew Overocker (6⅔ IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) and Zach Overocker (Win, ⅓ IP) combined efforts on the hill.

St. Bede 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the visiting Bruins scored 11 times in the fifth to take the TCC win over the Trojans.

Ayden Collom and Maddox DeLong each had two hits for Dwight (10-7, 4-5).

Girls soccer

Ottawa's Chloe Carmona (Brian Hoxsey)

Ottawa 8, Rochelle 0: At King Field, the Pirates (7-2, 3-2) scored seven times in the opening half in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs.

Chloe Carmona scored five times while Georgia Kirkpatrick had two goals and three assists for Ottawa. Elle McGrath added a goal and an assist. Shaelyn Miller and Kyrah Morey combined on the clean slate in net.

Softball

Ottawa 11, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Ottawa, the Pirates (10-6, 3-2) plated five runs in both the first and second inning in the I-8 win over the Hubs.

Addie Russell (3 IP) and Kennedy Kane (2 IP, 1 K) combined on a no-hitter for Ottawa. Bobbi Snook (home run, two RBIs, stolen base) had three hits while Piper Lewis (two doubles, RBI), Kane (two RBIs), Joslyn Rose (RBI) and Rylee Harsted (RBI) all had two hits. Aubrey Sullivan had a double and RBI.

Streator 6, Lisle 4: At Lisle, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the sixth in the ICE win over the Lions.

Morgan Kostal (home run, two RBIs) had three hits to lead Streator while Caitlyn Talty (RBI, two stolen bases) had two hits and Ava Glisson tripled. Raegan Morgan (7 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.

Kelsey Cuchra

Marquette 11, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 1: At Washburn, the Crusaders (14-3, 6-0) pounded out 17 hits in the TCC win over the Wildcats.

Kelsey Cuchra had a huge day for Marquette with five hits, including four doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Madisyn Trainor (double, two triples) had four hits while Kinley Rick and Savannah Erickson (RBI) each had two hits. Hunter Hopkins and Taylor Gamons (double) each had two RBIs. Rick (7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching victory.

Putnam County 15, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the Panthers scored eight runs in the fifth in topping the Warriors (0-7, 0-7) in the TCC contest.

Kaylee Henert had two hits for WFC while Abigail Rients drove in both runs with a double.

Serena 7, Newark 5: At Serena, the Huskers (6-6, 5-0) scored five runs in the fifth to take the lead for good in the LTC win over the Norsemen (9-6, 3-1).

Brynley Glade (double, RBI), Parker Twait and Emily Hoffman all had two hits while Laity Johnson (RBI) doubled. Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the victory.

Rylie Carlson (double) and Bailey Schutter (double, triple, two RBIs) each had three hits for Newark while Zoey Carlson (RBI) and Brooklyn Wallin each had two hits. Cayla Pottinger (6 IP, 4 K) suffered the loss.

Somonauk/Leland 7, Indian Creek 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (6-6, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in LTC play.

MacKenna McMahan (double, two RBIs) and Ashley McCoy (double, RBI) each had two hits for S/L while Kayla Anderson doubled. Brielle Deacon (7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K) earned the win in the circle.

Tremont 10, Fieldcrest 2: At Minonk, TeriLynn Timmerman and Olivia Bernardi (RBI) each had a hit for Fieldcrest (0-7, 0-5) in the HOIC loss to the Turks.

St. Bede 14, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At Dwight, Raegan Brown drove in the lone run for the Trojans (6-9, 4-5) in the TCC loss to the Bruins.