Princeton to host 2nd annual College Signing Night

Nine students will participate in tonight’s second Annual College Signing Night at Princeton High School.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Prouty Gym.
The following students will be participating:
Camryn Driscoll - Illinois Central College, basketball
Casey Etheridge - University of Wisconsin-Platteville, football
Keighley Davis - William Penn University, volleyball
Common Green - Aurora University, football
Bradyn Kruse - United State Coast Guard
Kathy Maciczak - St. Ambrose, volleyball
Rhett Pearson - Aurora University, football
Augustus Swanson - St. Ambrose, wrestling
Avery Waca - IVCC, cross country