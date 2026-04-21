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Illinois Valley

Princeton to host 2nd annual College Signing Night

Nine students to participate

Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton Tigers logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

Nine students will participate in tonight’s second Annual College Signing Night at Princeton High School.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Prouty Gym.

The following students will be participating:

Camryn Driscoll - Illinois Central College, basketball

Casey Etheridge - University of Wisconsin-Platteville, football

Keighley Davis - William Penn University, volleyball

Common Green - Aurora University, football

Bradyn Kruse - United State Coast Guard

Kathy Maciczak - St. Ambrose, volleyball

Rhett Pearson - Aurora University, football

Augustus Swanson - St. Ambrose, wrestling

Avery Waca - IVCC, cross country

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL