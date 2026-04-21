Logan’s Oasis playground begins installation at Marilla Park in Streator

The area of Logan's Oasis playground on Monday, April 20, 2026 at Marilla Park in Streator. The playground has been in the works for almost two years. The project is spearheaded by Melissa Crank and family members in memory of her late son, Logan Crank. (Scott Anderson)

Installation is underway for Logan’s Oasis Playground at Marilla Park in Streator, with completion and a ribbon-cutting expected by late May.

The playground has been in the works for almost two years, spearheaded by Melissa Crank and family members in memory of her late son, Logan Crank. Throughout the process, the playground has been planned to be an inclusive, ADA-accessible space where children of all abilities can play.

That plan is currently being executed, and the project cleared its final hurdle as the Streator City Council voted to approve a $199,580 contract for installation in late February.

Since then, the spot has been plotted out, gravel has been laid down and equipment installation has started.

The area of Logan's Oasis playground on Monday, April 20, 2026 at Marilla Park in Streator. The playground has been in the works for almost two years. The project is spearheaded by Melissa Crank and family members in memory of her late son, Logan Crank. (Scott Anderson)

Mayor Tara Bedei said Marilla Park having a playground, especially one that’s inclusive, will be very important for the city.

“It will stand as a lasting tribute, transforming grief into something meaningful for future generations,” Bedei said.

Bedei also wanted to shout out the Crank family, city staff, all the donors, partners and community members who contributed to this project.

“Together, these efforts reflect the very best of Streator- people coming together to create a space where children of all abilities can play, connect and grow,” Bedei said.

The Crank family said the project would not have been possible without the support of donors, volunteers and the Logan’s Oasis board.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the community,” Melissa Crank said. “This project would not have been possible without the generosity of so many people who believed in our vision from the very beginning.”

“We know his spirit has been with us every step of the way- he’s smiling from ear to ear with that big, proud smile.”

The area of Logan's Oasis playground on Monday, April 20, 2026 at Marilla Park in Streator. The playground has been in the works for almost two years. The project is spearheaded by Melissa Crank and family members in memory of her late son, Logan Crank. (Scott Anderson)

Melissa Crank also wanted to give special recognition to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, which served as the project’s fiscal sponsor, helping manage donations and support the fundraising efforts that made Logan’s Oasis possible.

“Logan’s Oasis has become one of Streator’s most meaningful success stories,” SRCCF founder Pamela Beckett said. “What began as a hopeful vision will now grow into a vibrant, inclusive space where children of all abilities can play, explore, and feel welcome.

“Starting today, Logan’s Oasis will become more than a playground- it’s a symbol of resilience and community pride. It shows how far we can go when we work together, and it will continue to inspire everyone who visits.”

Per the contract, the playground needs to be completed by May 22 of this year. City Engineer Jeremy Palm previously confirmed it will be done right around then.

According to Crank, a grand opening ribbon-cutting is tentatively scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.