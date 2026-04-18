Ottawa tops Kaneland on a Rizon Contreras 3-run homer in the 7th : The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 4, Kaneland 3: At Ottawa, in the opening game of a scheduled doubleheader on Friday, the Pirates’ Rizon Contreras smacked what proved to be a game-winning three-run homer in the top of the seventh in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Knights. The second game was suspended by weather in the second inning with Ottawa leading 2-0.

Breckin Winter had an RBI single in the fourth for Ottawa. Adam Swanson (6⅔ IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) earned the win on the mound while Noah Marvin picked up the one-out save.

Marquette 9, Lexington 3: At Lexington, the Crusaders (14-0) scored four time in the first to jumpstart the win over the Minutemen.

Easton Debernardi doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs for Marquette. Alec Novotney, Anthony Couch (two RBIs) and Caden Durdan (three RBIs) each doubled. Couch (Win, 4⅔ IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) and Grant Dose (1⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) shared the mound duties.

Girls soccer

Aurora Rosary 3, Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland 2: At Hinckley, the hosts (2-4-1) scored twice in the second half.

Softball

Marquette 11, Indian Creek 1 (6 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (14-3) scored four runs in the first inning on the way to the win over the Timberwolves.

Kelsey Cuchra (two doubles, four RBIs) had four hits for Marquette, while Madisyn Trainor (double, triple) had three hits. Kinley Rick (two RBIs) and Lily Brewer (double, two RBIs) each had two hits while Hunter Hopkins homered and drove in two runs. Rick (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K) earned the pitching victory.

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore, the host Spartans broke a tied game by scoring twice in the fifth in the I-8 win over the Pirates (9-6, 2-2).

Joslyn Rose had a solo home run while Rylee Harsted and Avery Leigh each had two hits for Ottawa. Addie Russell (6 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) suffered the loss.

Earlville 10, El Paso-Gridley 5: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (4-6) used a three-run third inning to take control, then added four runs in the sixth to help cap the win over the Titans.

Audrey Scherer (double, RBI) had two hits for Earlville, while Bailey Miller (double), Savana Lawton and Addie Scherer each posted two RBIs. Riley Kelly (7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.

Normal Community 10, Streator 6: At Normal, the Bulldogs (2-13) rallied late, scoring five runs in the final two innings, but fell short against the Ironmen.

Ava Glisson (double, home run, four RBIs) had three hits for Streator, while Morgan Kostal doubled and Raegan Morgan drove in a pair of runs. Morgan struck out two in five innings of relief.

Boys track and field

Seneca 5th at own invite: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored 57 points to finish fifth as a team at the Seneca Irish Invite. Morris won the event with 101.

Seneca had individual top 5 finishes from Trenton Powell (pole vault, 2nd, 3.85 meters), Kaden Meents (pole vault, 3rd 3.70), Matt Stach (long jump, 2nd, 6.85) and Zebadiah Maxwell (discus, 4th, 42.67). The Irish also had solid finishes from the 4X800 relay (Brady Fort, Jaxson Finch, James Zydron, Liam Baima, 4th, 9 minutes, 16.59 seconds) and the 4X200 relay (Matt Stach, Max Youngblood, Brycen Decowski, Trenton Powell, 5th, 1:35.14).

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett placed fifth (6.35) in the long jump, while Newark’s Kellen Westerfield (53.48) was fifth in the 400.

Girls track and field

Seneca 4th at own invite: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored 74 points to finish fourth as a team at the Seneca Irish Invite. Morris won the event with 97.

Seneca had individual top 5 finishes from Lila Coleman (400-meter dash, 1st, 59.56; 200, 2nd, 26.29; 100, 4th, 13.17 seconds; long jump, 1st, 5.38), Emily Aldridge (pole vault, 2nd, 2.95), Avery Aldridge (pole vault, 3rd, 2.75), Lily Mueller (1600-meter run, 4th, 5:52.14) and Delaney Cato (long jump, 5th, 4.96)

The 4X800 relay team of Lily Mueller, Julie Mueller, Tenley Yandell, Cora Chapman placed fourth in 11:17.98.