Marquette baseball moves to 15-0: Saturday’s Times Area Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 11, Illinois Valley Central 2: At Chillicothe, the Crusaders improved to 15-0 on the season with the victory over the Grey Ghosts on Saturday.

Easton Debernardi doubled and hit a solo homer for Marquette, while Alec Novotney singled, tripled and had an RBI. Grant Dose (three RBIs) and Caden Durdan each doubled. Debernardi (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win with relief help from Durdan (1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 K) and Novotney (1 IP, 1 H, 3 K).

Seneca 7, Somonauk 6: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (5-9) scored two runs on an error in the bottom of the seventh to top the Bobcats (7-3).

Cody Clennon and Cam Shriey each drove in two runs for Seneca while Grady Hall tripled. Wyatt Holman (2⅔ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K) picked up the win in relief of Hall (4⅓ IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).

Kaden Geers-Clason doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs for Somonauk while Tristan Reed (⅔ IP, 2 K) also added a pir of RBIs. Landon Johnson (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Sandwich's Braden Behringer (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Sandwich 10, Genoa-Kingston 9: At Sandwich, Braden Behringer singled in the game-winning run in the seventh for the Indians against the Cogs.

Anthony Wade had three hits for Sandwich while Behringer (double, two RBIs) and Brody Cole (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Griffin Somlock also had two RBIs. Nick Michalek (1 IP, 2 K) earned the pitching win.

Alden-Hebron 12, Earlville 11 (8 inn): At Hebron, the host Giants scored in the bottom of the eighth in the win over the Red Raiders (2-6).

Aaden Browder (double, three RBIs) had three hits for Earlville while Hayden Spoonmore, Lane Rohrer (double) and Daniel Hoffman all had two hits. Alex Portillo (double) had three RBIs and Declan Brennan two RBIs. Brynjar Huss (1⅔ IP, 2 K), Spoonmore (2⅓ IP, 5 K), Rohrer (2 IP, 6 K) and Brennan (1⅔ IP, 5 K) all shared time on the mound.

Dwight 9, Ridgeview 4: At Dwight, the Trojans (10-6) scored three runs in the first to jumpstart the win over the Mustangs.

Ayden Collom and Jacob Wilkey each had a pair of RBIs while winning pitcher Evan Cox (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) smacked a double for Dwight. Joey Starks recorded three stolen bases.

Softball

Addie Scherer

Earlville 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): At Hebron, the Red Raiders (5-6) scored eight runs in the first and added seven more in the second in the victory over the Giants.

Addie Scherer fired a no-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts for Earlville. Bailey Miller and Audrey Scherer each homered, the former driving in five runs and the latter four. Savana Lawton singled and doubled.

Sandwich 7, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Genoa, the Indians (11-5) scored four runs in the top of the seventh in the win over the Cogs.

Abigail Johnson (double, triple, two RBIs) had three hits for Sandwich, while Kayden Corneils (double), Coraline Stevens, Jillian Freemon (double, triple, two RBIs) and Kendal Petre all had two hits. Johnson (7 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) earned the win in the circle.

Boys track and field

Ottawa 4th at own ABC: At King Field, the Pirates scored 101 points to finish behind only Metamora (147), Sycamore (143) and Oswego East (134½) at the 13-team Ottawa ABC Invite. Sandwich (61) was ninth and Somonauk (19) placed 12th.

Ottawa received top 3 finishes from Joey Liebhart (1st, A 300-meter hurdles, 41.74 seconds), Brayden Biewer (1st, A triple jump, 11.77 meters), Jackson Cucio (2nd, A high jump, 1.73), Bryar Baxter (2nd, A pole vault, 3.81), Kaleb Hunt (2nd, A long jump, 5.75), Archer Cechowicz (3rd, B 110 hurdles, 17:58), Ethan Poutre (3rd, B discus, 40.43), Dezlan Duncan (3rd, B pole vault, 2.74), Max Maubach (2nd, C 110 hurdles, 17.89) and Manuel Saucedo-Garcia (2nd, C 300 hurdles, 47.97).

Sandwich had solid marks from Kingston Hicks (1st, high jump, 1.73), Jacob Ross (1st, A pole vault, 4.11), Luis Murillo (3rd, A shot put, 15.28; 3rd, C discus, 38.75) and Seth Skillin (2nd, B shot put, 13.36).

Landin Stillwell (3rd, A 3200, 10:05.7) and Jackson Brockway (2nd, A triple jump, 11.60) led Somonauk.