Griffin Dobberstein leads Marquette to TCC shutout win over Dwight: The Times Thursday Roundup

Marquette junior guard Griffin Dobberstein scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday’s 72-27 win over Lowpoint-Washburn. (Bill Freskos)

Baseball

Marquette 8, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the Crusaders’ Griffin Dobberstein doubled twice, homered, drove in three runs and also picked up the pitching win going 4⅔ innings allowing two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts in the Tri-County Conference win over the Trojans.

Alec Novotney (solo home run) and Braxton Nelle (RBI) both had three hits while Connor Baker singled twice. Jaxsen Higgins pitched the final 2⅓ innings allowing one hit and striking out two.

Jackson Launius (double) had two of Dwight’s three hits. Joey Starks (3⅔ IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) suffered the loss.

Midland 9, Seneca 6: At Seneca, the visiting Timberwolves scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to grab the TCC victory over the Fighting Irish (4-9, 1-5).

Brant Roe and Cody Clennon both had three hits and an RBI for Seneca, while Griffin Hougas added two hits and Vinny Corrado doubled. Cam Shriey (5⅔ IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) was saddled with the loss.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore, after playing to a one-goal draw in the first half, the Spartans scored four times in the second half to earn the Interstate 8 win over the Pirates (6-2, 2-2).

Mendota 7, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Indians’ keeper Shayla Green made 21 saves in the loss to the Trojans.

Softball

Kinley Rick (J.T. Pedelty)

Marquette 8, Dwight 6: At Dwight, the Crusaders (13-3, 5-0) tied the game with five runs in the fifth and then took the lead for good on a Kinley Rick three-run homer in the sixth to earn the TCC triumph over the Trojans.

Kinley Rick (7 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) also earned the complete-game win in the circle. Kelsey Cuchra singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Savannah Erickson and Taylor Gammons each had an RBI.

St. Bede 15, Woodland 0 (4 inn.): At Peru, Kaylee Henert had the lone hit for the Warriors in the TCC loss to the Bruins. Abigail Rients suffered the pitching loss.

Newark 14, Amboy 13: At Newark, the Norsemen (9-5) held off a Clippers seventh-inning rally to earn the slugfest win.

Zoey Carlson (two doubles, triple, three RBIs) had four hits for Newark, while Rylie Carlson (double, two RBIs) and Cayla Pottinger (double, RBI) each had three hits. Adelaide Johnson (double) and LeAnn Monsess each had two RBI. Rylie Carlson struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings.

Addie Scherer

Earlville 12, Putnam County 11 (8 inn.): At Earlville, Addie Scherer singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Red Raiders, which scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

Winning pitcher Addie Scherer (home run, four RBIs; 8 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) led Earlville with four hits, while Bailey Miller (home run, two RBIs), Audrey Scherer (double, home run, RBI) and Riley Kelly (RBI) all had three hits. Samantha Knauf (two RBIs) and Savana Lawton each doubled.

Sandwich 10, Woodstock 0 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (10-5, 3-0) scored three runs in three different innings in the Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Jillian Freemon (double, home run, three RBIs) had four hits for Sandwich, while Kayden Corneils (double, RBI) and Karlie Hardekopf (triple, RBI) each had three hits. Coraline Stevens doubled and had three RBIs. Abigail Johnson (Win, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) and Freemon (3 IP, 0 H, 3 BB, 6 K) combined for the shutout.