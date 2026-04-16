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Marquette softball wins one-run thriller over Somonauk/Leland: The Times Wednesday roundup

Marquette's Lily Brewer

Marquette's Lily Brewer (Brian Hoxsey)

By J.T. Pedelty

Softball

Marquette 4, Somonauk/Leland 3: At June Gross Field on Wednesday, the host Crusaders (12-3) scored thrice in the fifth inning and held off a late rally by the visiting Bobcats (5-5) for the nonconference triumph.

Lily Brewer was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Cru offense. Hunter Hopkins tripled and tallied an RBI in support of winning pitcher Savannah Erickson (3 IP, 0 ER, 3 K), who relieved Kinley Rick (4 IP, 2 ER, 4 K).

Brielle Deacon (6 IP, 3 ER, 10 K) suffered the pitching loss for Somonauk/Leland. Brooke Bahrey, Maddie LeCuyer and MacKenna McMahan (RBI) provided two hits apiece in the loss.

Baseball

Sandwich 5, Harvard 3: At Sandwich, the host Indians (9-7-1) made more of their eight hits than the Hornets did with their eight, leading throughout their eighth consecutive victory.

Braden Behringer (7 IP, 3 ER, 8 K) pitched the complete game win, helping his own cause with a single, a home run and two batted in. Anthony Wade had three hits and an RBI, with Cash White driving in two runs.

Sandwich's Braden Behringer

Sandwich's Braden Behringer (Provided by Sandwich High School)

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J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 27 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.