Marquette softball wins one-run thriller over Somonauk/Leland: The Times Wednesday roundup

Softball

Marquette 4, Somonauk/Leland 3: At June Gross Field on Wednesday, the host Crusaders (12-3) scored thrice in the fifth inning and held off a late rally by the visiting Bobcats (5-5) for the nonconference triumph.

Lily Brewer was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Cru offense. Hunter Hopkins tripled and tallied an RBI in support of winning pitcher Savannah Erickson (3 IP, 0 ER, 3 K), who relieved Kinley Rick (4 IP, 2 ER, 4 K).

Brielle Deacon (6 IP, 3 ER, 10 K) suffered the pitching loss for Somonauk/Leland. Brooke Bahrey, Maddie LeCuyer and MacKenna McMahan (RBI) provided two hits apiece in the loss.

Baseball

Sandwich 5, Harvard 3: At Sandwich, the host Indians (9-7-1) made more of their eight hits than the Hornets did with their eight, leading throughout their eighth consecutive victory.

Braden Behringer (7 IP, 3 ER, 8 K) pitched the complete game win, helping his own cause with a single, a home run and two batted in. Anthony Wade had three hits and an RBI, with Cash White driving in two runs.