Streator library events set for April

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in April.

Staff Pics Scavenger Hunt!: Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club: Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25. Participants will be able to build Lego creations.

Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25. Participants will be able to build Lego creations. I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older. 2nd Grade Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Attendees can participate in a special event. The event is open to second graders and their families.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Attendees can participate in a special event. The event is open to second graders and their families. Cozy Mystery Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Treats and tea will also be served. The club is intended for adults.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Treats and tea will also be served. The club is intended for adults. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for adults and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for adults and teens. 3rd Grade Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Attendees can participate in a special event. The program is open to third graders and their families.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Attendees can participate in a special event. The program is open to third graders and their families. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four. Sewcial Hour!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Attendees can learn sewing basics and how to make a pot holder from sewing instructors Lynn and Pam. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Attendees can learn sewing basics and how to make a pot holder from sewing instructors Lynn and Pam. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents. 4th Grade Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants will be able to attend a special event. The event is open to fourth graders and their families.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants will be able to attend a special event. The event is open to fourth graders and their families. Llama Llama Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Attendees can watch a Llama Llama episode, color Llama Llama pictures and listen to a Llama Llama story. The playtime is intended for children.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Attendees can watch a Llama Llama episode, color Llama Llama pictures and listen to a Llama Llama story. The playtime is intended for children. Book Faire: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Participants will be able to celebrate the library with face painting, games and free books.