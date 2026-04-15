Streator library events set for April

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in April.
- Staff Pics Scavenger Hunt!: Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25. Participants will be able to build Lego creations.
- I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- 2nd Grade Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Attendees can participate in a special event. The event is open to second graders and their families.
- Cozy Mystery Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Treats and tea will also be served. The club is intended for adults.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for adults and teens.
- 3rd Grade Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Attendees can participate in a special event. The program is open to third graders and their families.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Sewcial Hour!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Attendees can learn sewing basics and how to make a pot holder from sewing instructors Lynn and Pam. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents.
- 4th Grade Night: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Participants will be able to attend a special event. The event is open to fourth graders and their families.
- Llama Llama Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Attendees can watch a Llama Llama episode, color Llama Llama pictures and listen to a Llama Llama story. The playtime is intended for children.
- Book Faire: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Participants will be able to celebrate the library with face painting, games and free books.