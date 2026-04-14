OSF HealthCare nurses advocate for patient care policies in Springfield

Nurses from OSF HealthCare gather at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield during the inaugural Nurses Day at the Capitol, where they met with lawmakers to discuss legislation impacting patient care. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

Nurses from across OSF HealthCare gathered for the organization’s inaugural Nurses Day in Springfield, meeting with lawmakers to advocate for policies affecting patient care.

During the visit, nurses discussed issues like the 340B drug discount program, the Children’s Hospital of Illinois license plate fundraiser and the nurse licensure compact, sharing real-world insight into how those policies impact care.

Melinda Cooling, chief nursing and advanced practice executive for OSF HealthCare, praised the nurses’ advocacy efforts in a news release.

“The energy and dedication shown by nurses from across our ministry made a lasting impression,” Cooling wrote. “Our nurses stepped up to advocate for critical issues that directly affect our ability to care for those we serve. It was a proud moment to see them recognized on the floors of both the State Senate and House of Representatives.”

“Capitol Day helped bridge the gap between the direct patient care we provide as nurses and the policy decisions being made at the state level,” OSF emergency department nurse Alyssa Mairs wrote.

The group was also recognized on the floors of the Illinois State Senate and House. In a news release, OSF officials said the effort shows a continued push to connect frontline care with public policy.