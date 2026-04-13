Granville library screens documentary on intellectual freedom April 21

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to a free screening of “The Librarians” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Presented through Independent Lens as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series, “The Librarians” explores the growing national debate over intellectual freedom and the role of public libraries in American democracy. When Texas lawmakers begin reviewing lists of challenged books, librarians find themselves on the front lines of an intensifying cultural conflict. The film examines mounting pressure on libraries, particularly around materials addressing race and LGBTQIA+ themes, while placing today’s controversies in historical context.

The 84-minute screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion with representatives from the Humankind Initiative in Ottawa. The discussion, expected to last approximately 30 minutes, will offer attendees an opportunity to reflect on the film’s themes and engage in thoughtful dialogue about education, public institutions, and the freedom to read.

This program will be offered both in person and virtually. Those planning to attend virtually are encouraged to register in advance at: https://shorturl.at/XDBc6. The program is free and open to the public and is in celebration of National Library Week.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.