Bureau County marriage licenses through March 31, 2026

State Street Jewelers - Wedding Bands Without Limits: Customize Your Perfect Ring

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Bryan Eduardo Lozano Alanis of LaSalle and Marbella Guadalupe Valerie Romero of LaSalle.

John Joseph Cunningham III of Spring Valley and Jennifer Anne Smrekar of Spring Valley.

Billie Jo Olivares of LaMoille and Paul Elton Becker of LaMoille.

Graclynn Dee Maddux of Princeton and Ryan Joseph King Jr. of Princeton.

Jasmin Martinez of Spring Valley and Jesus Javier Arana of Peru.

Caden Thomas Stasko of Spring Valley and Alea Marie Ogle of Spring Valley.

Daniel Joseph Hardon of Oglesby and Stefanie Rachelle Bollinger of Oglesby.

Jacob Isztok of Washington, Illinois, and Lilyanna Estrella Matrypula of Washington, Illinois.