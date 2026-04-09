Granville man detained on bank robbery

A Granville man charged in the Monday robbery of Granville National Bank has a court-appointed lawyer and an April 13 detention hearing in Urbana.

David L. Ragazincky, 58, made his first appearance Wednesday in U.S. District for the Central District of Illinois. In a Peoria courtroom, a federal judge declared Ragazincky indigent and approved his request for the services of the public defender.

Ragazincky is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and will remain there at least until a hearing at 11 a.m. Monday, when he and his court-appointed lawyer will try to argue for release with conditions. The detention hearing will be held at one of the district’s satellite courthouses in Urbana.

As previously reported, a partially masked suspect entered the bank on Monday afternoon and, armed with a kitchen knife, seized approximately $6,000. Local police and federal agents developed Ragazincky as a suspect and retrieved a knife, found in an alley near the bank, and large bundles of cash in Ragazincky’s apartment, according to an affidavit.

A review of the federal statute suggests Ragazincky would face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of bank robbery.