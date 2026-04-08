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Mendota High School hosts Color Fun Run April 26 at Lake Mendota

5K event features eight color stations, music and activities; registration encouraged before April 13

Runners kick off the Arukah Institute of Healing Freedom Color Run on Friday, July 4, 2025 at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Mendota High School’s Next Gen Leaders are hosting a Color Fun Run at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at Lake Mendota Park. (Scott Anderson)

By Mathias Woerner

Mendota High School’s Next Gen Leaders are hosting a Color Fun Run at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at Lake Mendota Park.

The 5K run starts at the Fish Park pavilion and takes runners around Lake Mendota and Lake Kakusha while participants get splashed with eight different colors, according to a Live Well Mendota news release.

The event features music, color stations, an ice cream sundae bar, photo booth and yard games. Community coloring activities begin before the run, and festivities continue after with music and games.

Registration is available on race day starting at 1 p.m., but preregistration is strongly encouraged and available online.

Early bird registration closes Monday, March 16. Through that date:

• Ages 18+: $25

• Ages 11-17: $20

• Under 10: $10

• Team of four: $60

From March 17 through April 12:

• Ages 18+: $30

• Ages 11-17: $25

• Under 10: $15

• Team of four: $80

From April 13 through race day:

• Ages 18+: $35

• Ages 11-17: $30

• Under 10: $20

• Team of four: $100

Registration before April 13 includes a T-shirt and goodie bag. Registration after April 13 may include a T-shirt, but it is not guaranteed.

All proceeds benefit youth and family activities hosted by Live Well Mendota and Next Gen Leaders. Participants are encouraged to park at the soccer fields.

For more information, call 815-539-7459.

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