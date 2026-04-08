La Salle County grand jury: April 7, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

A La Salle County grand jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Daniel Jeffries, 29, of La Salle (unlawful grooming)

Robert D. Wig, 45, of Mendota (aggravated domestic battery)

Richard A. Sibert, 49, homeless (aggravated domestic battery; domestic battery)

Casey J. Nagle, 41, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Brandon B. Bassett, 33, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; aggravated fleeing and eluding)

Justin B. Holofchak, 30, of Streator (burglary; residential burglary)

John M. Planinsek, 39, of Rockdale (aggravated fleeing and eluding)

David M. Sears, 37, of La Salle (retail theft)

Nathan M. Hargrave, 39, of Ottawa (two counts of failure to register as a violent offender against youth)

Bradley W. Phillips, 62, of Oswego (two counts of domestic battery)

Justin D. Sommerville, 40, of Ottawa (retail theft)

Eowyn A. Puyear, 54, of Peru (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Lashawn L. Chandler, 54, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)