Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch earns Fire Accreditation of Excellence

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch has been recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch has been recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching.

IVRD is now the 88th Fire Accredited Center of Excellence in the world, marking a significant achievement in public safety communications.

The IAED is the global standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services. Accreditation — and subsequent re-accreditation — is the highest distinction awarded to emergency communications centers, certifying that an agency meets or exceeds rigorous industry standards. Centers that earn ACE status exemplify best practices in dispatching, including strong local oversight, robust quality assurance processes, and a commitment to continuous, data-driven improvement.

IVRD’s achievement of ACE status in Fire Protocols reflects its dedication to delivering consistent, protocol-driven emergency dispatch services and fostering a \culture of excellence, accountability, and professionalism. This recognition directly benefits the communities IVRD serves by enhancing public safety for residents and visitors and partnering with fire and emergency response agencies across the Illinois Valley region.

Notably, this marks IVRD’s second accreditation in less than one year, following its Police ACE designation achieved in July 2025. This accomplishment demonstrates the organization’s accelerated commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. Building on this momentum, IVRD is actively pursuing Medical Accreditation, which would position the agency as a Triple Accredited Center of Excellence (Tri-ACE)—a distinction achieved only a handful of times worldwide.

“Achieving Fire ACE status is a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and commitment of our team,” said Brandon Miller, Executive Director of Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch. “Earning a second accreditation in under a year highlights our team’s dedication to excellence and our commitment to continuous improvement. We remain focused on achieving Tri-ACE accreditation and continuing to provide the highest level of service to our communities.”

“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement,” said Christof Chwojka, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED. “We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and leadership team at Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch for their commitment to quality and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their community can count on these first, first responders to do an outstanding job.”

IAED will present IVRD with an official accreditation plaque commemorating this achievement. Accreditation is the culmination of a rigorous process that includes completing the 20 Points of Accreditation, a comprehensive evaluation by industry experts, and a final review by the IAED Accreditation Board.

The accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must be continuously upheld.

Emergency communications centers may earn multiple accreditations—one for each discipline they serve, including medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage.

More than 3,500 emergency communications centers worldwide utilize protocols developed and maintained by IAED. This protocol-based system, known as the Priority Dispatch System™, is widely recognized as the standard of care in emergency dispatch and is currently used in 46 countries.