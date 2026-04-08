Henry-Senachwine baseball walks it off on a wild pitch: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Baseball

Henry-Senachwine 2, Seneca 1 (9 inn.): Carson Rowe had a leadoff single, took third on a double by Jacob Miller and scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

Rowe, Miller and Landon Harbinson each had two hits for the Mallards, with Austin Keith adding a double.

Rowe went the distance for the win, scattering six hits over nine innings with an unearned run, a walk and nine strikeouts.

La Salle-Peru 5, Alleman 2: The Cavs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the nonconference win at Huby Sarver Field in LaSalle.

Grey Ernat tripled in the first run in the fifth with Braylin Bond adding a sac fly and O’Brien adding an RBI single.

Bond had a double and Ceyton Urbanski had a triple.

Starting pitcher Gavin Kallis took the win, scattering four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. Urbanski pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Midland 7, Putnam County 3: The Timberwolves took a 4-0 lead after their first two at-bats and added three runs in the sixth to down the Panthers at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville.

Barton led the Panthers with two hits while Johnathon Stunkel doubled.

Traxton Mattingly was tagged for the loss, allowing four hits, four runs (one earned) in three innings.

Eli Rosa, the starting and winning pitcher, and Rayden Marlere each had two hits for Midland.

Princeton 21, Mercer County 1 (4 inn.): The Tigers took their hitting shoes with them to Aledo, banging out 14 hits for their first win of the season.

Noah Morton led the Tigers’ hit parade with three hits, with Stihl Brokaw (double, four RBIs), Cayden Benavidez (three RBIs), Abram Longeville (RBI) and Hayden Sayler (RBI) adding two hits each. Tyler Forristall went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Ryan Jagers allowed two hits, one walk and an unearned run with four strikeouts.

Earlville-Leland 16, Somonauk 1: Declan Brennan went 2 for 2 and doubled in the Red Raiders’ lone run of the day.

Softball

Hall 12, El Paso-Gridley 2: Bernie Larsen and Avery Sondgeroth each had three hits, and Jess Casford cracked her first varsity home run for the Red Devils in a nonconference win in El Paso.

Larsen went 3 for 3 with a single, double and home run and Sondgeroth went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Winning pitcher Maddie Krewer pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight.

Princeton 6, Mercer County 5: The Tigresses rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to escape with a Three Rivers crossover victory at Little Siberia Field.

Avah Oertel had a two-run triple and Kyrra Morris had the game-winning hit.

Keely Lawson went 3 for 4, Oertel was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Sylvie Rutledge was 2 for 3 and Izzy Gibson doubled.

Piper Hansen went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits, five runs (one earned) and one walk with two strikeouts.

Somonauk 9, Earlville 0: Bailey Miller and Addie Scherer had the only hits for the Red Raiders in a home loss in Little Ten play.

Seneca 17, Henry-Senachwine 1 (5 inn.): Rachel Eckert doubled in the Mallards only run in the fourth inning at home Tuesday.

Bella Williams and Brynna Anderson also hit safely for the Mallards.

Midland 5, Putnam County 0: Alexis Margis had the lone hit for the Panthers in the Tri-County loss.

Girls soccer

Mendota 0, Coal City 0: Ariana Sanchez had nine saves in goal as the Trojans battled the Coalers to a scoreless stalemate.

Girls track and field

At Spring Valley: Princeton (70.5 points) won five events with six second-place results to finish first in a quadrangular including Richwoods (67), IVC (41) and Hall (34.5)

Princeton winners were Josie Sierens in the pole vault (2.13m), Lily Simpson in the 3,200 (15:58.18), RayyLee DePauw in the 100 hurdles (18.09), Payton Frueh in the 800 (2:42.48) and the 4x800 relay of Frueh, Alexandra Waca, Lenora Hopkins and Jocelyn Strouss with a time of 10:59.6.

Hall’s Natalia Zamora won the triple jump (8.6m) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (18.86) while Lily Pelka won the shot put (9.12m).

At Bureau Valley: Henry-Senachwine and Bureau Valley each won seven events with the Storm also using 10 second-place finishes to take the season opener, 119.5 to 64.5.

Individual winners for the Storm were Gemma Moore in the 800 (2:46.66), Mya Nugent in the 3,200 (14:52.34), Caitlyn Egan in the 300 hurdles (54.46), Michaela Noder in the shot put (8.53m), Carly Wiggim in the pole vault (1.98m) and Madisyn Shipp in the triple jump (9.55m).

The Storm also took first in the 4x800 relay (11:05.52) on the legs of Maddie Wetzell, Summer Hamilton, Harper Wetzell and Moore.

Individual winners for Henry-Senachwine were Daniella Bumber in the 400 (58.26), Alison Mitchell in the 100 hurdles (17.85) and high jump (1.42m), Desiree Sanchez in the discus (25.64m) and Taylor Frawley in the long jump (5.19m).

The Mallards also won the 4x100 relay (52.57) with Mitchell, Frawley, Audrey Chambers and Bumber and the 4x200 relay (1:58.66) with Mitchell, Stella Rowe, Frawley and Chambers.

At Mackinaw: Pru Mangan won the discus (32.84m) for Fieldcrest, which finished fourth in a six-team field.

Boys track and field

At Spring Valley: Princeton won six events with seven seconds, taking second (82) in a close finish behind Richwoods (83) with IVC (52) and host Hall (20) rounding out the field.

Princeton winners were Daniel Barnes in the 100 (12.3), Ayden Agushi in the 400 (53.48) and high jump (1.77m), Michael Sanchez-Rodriguez (12:14.19), Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (42.88) and Landen Hoffman in the shot put (14.81m)

Hall’s Blake Gambiani won the pole vault (2.74m).

At Bureau Valley: Andrew Roth swept the hurdles with times of 16.24 and 44.0 as the Storm won its season opener at home.

The Storm won four events with six seconds, taking first place with 90 points to defeat Fulton (70), Henry-Senachwine (41) and DePue (13).

Other winners for the Storm were Maddox Moore in the 800 (2:24.3), Jaden Macklin in the pole vault (2.28m) and the 4x800 relay (9:23.07) of Adrian Gallardo, Alex Attig, Kayne Richter and Moore.

Henry’s Ubers Jakupi swept the throws by winning the shot put (12.21m) and discus (37.46m) while Brecken Pyles won the high jump (1.72m) and long jump (5.84).

DePue’s Cristian Rodriguez won the 3,200 (12:50.58).

At Mackinaw: Brayden Eplin of Fieldcrest won the discus (42.23m) and took second in the shot (13.16m) while teammate Michael Beckett won the triple jump (13.06m).

The Knights (46) placed fourth in a six-team field won by El Paso-Gridley (199).

At Streator: Putnam County’s Alex Rodriquez swept the throws by winning the discus (48.86m) and shot (15.92m) in a triangular with Streator and Marquette.

PC won the 4x400 (4:43.6) and 4x800 (9.28.1) relays while Carter Baxter (5:11) and Carter Smoode (5:47.2) finished 1-2 in the 1,600.

The Panthers (41) finished second behind Streator (80).