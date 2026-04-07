St. Bede teacher selected for international science program

St. Bede Academy science teacher Dan Fitzpatrick has been selected to attend an international elite science program this summer in Switzerland. He plans to return with educational resources and experimental methods that will keep St. Bede’s science department at the cutting edge of STEM education. (Photo provided by )

St. Bede Academy science teacher Dan Fitzpatrick has been selected to attend a prestigious international science program this August at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva, Switzerland.

Fitzpatrick was chosen for the CERN International Teacher Programme, an opportunity that brings together educators from around the world. From thousands of global applicants, CERN selects only 40 to 50 teachers each year. Selection is based on teaching experience, academic background and a demonstrated ability to translate the experience into meaningful impact for students.

After attending a science conference and participating in a session on particle physics, Fitzpatrick was inspired to apply for the program and entered into the running to become a CERN ambassador.

Through his participation, St. Bede will be represented at the birthplace of the World Wide Web and home of the Large Hadron Collider, a 17-mile underground ring where scientists accelerate tiny particles to nearly the speed of light and collide them to study the fundamental building blocks of the universe.

“By studying what comes out of those collisions, scientists learn what the universe is made of and how it works at the smallest level,” Fitzpatrick said.

During the program, Fitzpatrick will work directly with physicists and engineers connected to groundbreaking discoveries. One is the Higgs Boson, the particle that provides evidence of the field responsible for giving matter its mass. Without it, atoms would not form, and the universe would have no structure. He will also gain deeper insight into dark matter and current research surrounding the origins of the universe.

“This opportunity connects Saint Bede directly to one of the world’s leading scientific research institutions,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ll be learning from physicists at the forefront of discovery and bringing that experience back to our students and faculty.”

The experience is expected to strengthen St. Bede’s STEM curriculum, expose students to authentic, real-world science and further reinforce the Academy’s commitment to high-level academic opportunities.

Fitzpatrick will return with exclusive educational resources, authentic research data and hands-on experimental methods designed to inspire students and keep St. Bede’s science program at the forefront of STEM education.

“I want students to actually do what scientists at CERN do — analyze data, spot patterns and make discoveries,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ll be taking a deep dive into the research happening there and bringing back real particle data, insight into emerging quantum theories and a clearer path for students interested in modern physics. This field is driving today’s technological breakthroughs, and it will help position our science program to prepare students for the future.”

Fitzpatrick said his number one goal is to inspire a lasting sense of wonder in students.

“I hope to translate that understanding into something meaningful and accessible for our students and for the broader Illinois Valley community,” he said.