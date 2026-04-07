Oglesby mourns former mayor

The Oglesby City Council observed a moment of silence Monday for George Cullinan, a one-time mayor who served in the 1990s.

Cullinan, 70, who died March 30, was a former police officer and marshal at the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa. Cullinan was elected Oglesby mayor in 1995 and served one term.

Mayor Jason Curran credited Cullinan with overseeing the creation of Oglesby’s website, which was developed amid an “incredible amount of difficulty and challenges.”

“I really appreciate the service Mayor George Cullinan has given the city,” Curran said.

The Cullinan family had and has a history of service to the city. The late mayor’s brother, Jim Cullinan, is a former city commissioner and mayoral candidate, while nephew Austin Cullinan presently sits on the city council.