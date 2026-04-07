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Illinois Valley

AARP offers driver safety program in Mendota

Refresher course for drivers 50 and older runs April 13-14

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 13-14 at Mendota Area Senior Services, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road. (Photo provided)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 13-14 at Mendota Area Senior Services, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road.

Classes run 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at the center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive, Mendota.

The course covers navigating age-related changes, reviewing driving strategies, understanding new vehicle technology, and learning how aging affects driving ability.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company, which may qualify them for a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 815-539-7700.

MendotaLa Salle CountyNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.