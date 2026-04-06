Easter Sunday fire extinguished early Easter Sunday

A keen-eyed motorist may have saved a Peru church from fire early Easter Sunday.
Peru firefighters were dispatched at 12:02 a.m. to Faith Church on Wenzel Road after a passerby spotted smoke issuing from the church.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which was determined to have been set off by a light behind the cross mounted on an outside wall.
“It was kind of eerie,” Fire Chief Jeff King said of the cross emitting smoke.
There were no injuries and firefighters were on scene less than a half hour. La Salle, Oglesby, Spring Valley and Utica assisted.