2026 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Woodland’s Nolan Price

Nolan Price was a pretty good basketball player in his junior year.

Woodland‘s two-guard put together a nice overall season for the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points per game as the team’s tertiary threat behind a pair of career 1,000-point scorers finishing out their prep careers.

So it would be unfair to suggest Price’s 2025-26 season came out of nowhere.

It would not be unfair, however, to posit the sharpshooter’s senior season – and, as a result, that of the Warriors – exceeded all expectations.

“I knew I was going to have to be ‘that guy’ for our team from the beginning,” Price said. “As soon as last year was over, I was already starting to play again.”

Price averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as Woodland won 25 games, claimed its first conference title since 1979 and notched its first regional championship since 1989. Along the way, he won the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year award, was named unanimous first-team to the All-TCC and Times All-Area Team, was third-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State and made the second-most 3-pointers in a season (156 at a 41.9% rate) in IHSA history.

For all his accomplishments, Price is the 2026 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“We all knew he could be a special player since he was in junior high,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “But the step he took this year was just historic. You ask him, you ask any of our staff. We all knew how good he could be, but he just knocked his potential out of the park.

“He absolutely had a historic individual season that led to our team’s historic season.”

Price is the first Woodland Warrior to win The Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor, which has been awarded every season since 2006.

“It was really exciting when I heard about it,” Price said, “[and to be the first Woodland winner] actually does mean a lot. I know there have been some really good players to come through Woodland. It means a lot that I’m the first one.”

Woodland's Nolan Price shoots a jump shot over Marquette's Matthew Graham during the Tri-County Conference Tournament championship on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

Part of Price’s jump in his senior season was the result of increased opportunity. Part of it was how long he and his teammates had played alongside each other wearing the Woodland black, red and white, developing into a true team.

But perhaps even more vital was the work he put in – including playing offseason travel basketball for the first time, with the Illinois Clutch out of El Paso – getting ready for his breakout performance.

“Everything he’s achieved this season is well-warranted and earned, and every person who knows him would say the same thing. He’s just easy to cheer for,” Kaminke said.

“He’s a respectful kid. He works hard. He does things for the right reasons. A huge part of what this program’s become is because of what he’s done on a daily basis for not only the program, but for his teammates, everyone surrounding him, the school and for myself.”

Price knows the 3-pointer is the centerpiece of his game, but sees himself as more of a well-rounded basketball player. Complementing and complemented by fellow Woodland starters Jaron Follmer, Nate Berry, Noah Decker and Brezdyn Simons and sixth man Grant Wissen, he proved that to be the case, and the wins, records and awards kept piling up.

“I see myself as a guy where, if there’s a big shot needing to be hit, I was always ready to step up in that kind of situation,” Price said. “But I like to be an all-around player, get everyone involved.

“[This team has] been playing together forever, and I feel like everything on the floor, we just clicked together and were always on the same page. I feel like that’s the key to success for a good team.”

Price isn’t sure what awaits him after high school, although he is planning college visits with an eye on continuing his basketball career. The support he’s received from his teammates, coaches, the Woodland community and his family has all been key in his success.

“I would love to give a shoutout to my parents,” he said. “They’ve supported me for longer than I can remember and always just been there for me. My grandma, too. She always comes to every game, and they’re the first people I want to see after the game.”