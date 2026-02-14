Woodland shoots 62.8%, clinches share of Tri-County Conference title with win at Dwight

Woodland boys basketball coach Connor Kaminke (kneeling at center) talks things over with his Warriors during a second-quarter timeout Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Dwight. (J.T. Pedelty)

With a gutsy, never-give-in comeback effort that trimmed a once 17-point deficit down to six twice in the closing minutes Friday evening, the host Dwight Trojans made the Woodland Warriors wait until the final horn to celebrate clinching at least a share of the Tri-County Conference championship.

But after 47 years, what’s another couple extra minutes?

With Friday’s 77-69 win at Dwight, Woodland clinched the program’s first conference championship since the 1978-79 season when the Warriors were members of the now-defunct Midstate Conference. A half-game ahead of Marquette Academy in the TCC standings, the Warriors can clinch the title outright with a win next Friday at home against Seneca or a loss by the Crusaders next Saturday to Dwight.

“It feels unreal,” Woodland’s Jaron Follmer said after connecting on his first six shots from the field on his way to a 21-point, seven-assists, nine-rebound performance. “I couldn’t have ever thought when I was a freshman that we’d be sitting here, this team, undefeated in the conference and winning it for the first time in 47 years.

“It’s a crazy feeling, and I can’t wait to celebrate it with my teammates.”

Jaron Follmer (J.T. Pedelty)

True to their formula throughout this magical season, the Warriors – now 19-9 overall and a perfect 8-0 on the Tri-County Conference loop – used a balanced effort, led by Follmer and fellow senior Nolan Price, who scored a game-high 22. Noah Decker added 11 points and three assists; Nate Berry eight points, six assists and six rebounds; fifth starter Brezdyn Simons with six points and two blocked shots; and Grant Wissen off the bench with seven points.

Woodland shot a blazing 62.8% (27 of 43) from the field to build an advantage that was 12 after one quarter, 13 at halftime and as large as 17 midway through the third quarter. Their 51.9% (14 of 27) shooting from the free-throw line, however, allowed Dwight to stay within striking distance, as did clutch shooting down the stretch from the likes of the Trojans’ Collin Bachand (21 points, four assists), Joey Starks (13 points, eight rebounds), Joe Duffy (nine points) and Evan Cox (seven points).

A late Nolan Price 3 off a Decker assist with 2:20 to play and just enough free throws from there allowed the Warriors to stay comfortably – but never very comfortably – ahead until the final horn.

“We always play hard,” said Dwight coach Jeremy Connor, his team now 15-12, 5-3, “and the other night against Wilmington we were down, same thing, and we fought back to win. But, man, [Woodland] can shoot. I mean, good night. And No. 10, what in the world? Where did he ...? He was a big issue for us tonight.

“But it was a great atmosphere to play in. Woodland isn’t too far down the road, it’s a good mini-rivalry, I like all the kids and coaches, we all know each other. It’s a fun game to play every year – especially when it’s like this, both teams pretty solid and they’re playing for the championship.

“We wanted to play spoiler, but we were just too far down.”

Dwight boys basketball coach Jeremy Connor (at center) talks things over with his Trojans during a second-half timeout Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Dwight. (J.T. Pedelty)

Woodland has a couple nonconference games Tuesday at home against Trinity Academy and Thursday at Earlville before a chance to close out a perfect run through the Tri-County Conference’s regular season Friday in the Warrior Dome against Seneca.

The Warriors already have clinched a share of a conference championship for the first time since head coach Connor Kaminke’s father, former Woodland coach Tom Kaminke, was a senior in high school.

“That must mean it was a long time ago, huh?” Connor Kaminke said with a chuckle. “Yeah, 1979 was the last time, and I’m just really proud of the guys. It’s an emotional moment. I thought that last minute-and-a-half was 45 minutes, it felt like.

“But they just continue to find ways. It’s different guys on different nights, and I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.”