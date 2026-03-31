Seneca track and field has strong showing in home opener: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls track and field

Seneca triumphant at home: At Seneca on Monday, the host Fighting Irish (261 team points) were first, Serena (48) third, Streator (39) fourth, Marquette (23) fifth and Fieldcrest (20) sixth in a six-team meet.

Lila Coleman won four events for Seneca – the 100 (13.57 seconds), 200 (26.66), 400 (1:00.24) and long jump (5.16 meters). Additional event wins for Seneca came courtesy of Emily Aldridge (2.80 in the pole vault), Lilly Pfeifer (17.39 in the 100 hurdles; 6:05.41 in the 1,600), the 4x200 relay of Julie Mueller, Lily Mueller, Cora Chapman and Tenley Yandrell (11:28.06), the 4x400 team of Ava Douglas, Arianna Ross, Violet Mauer and Yandell (4:47.48), the 4x200 team of Kendall Jones, Audrey Claypool, Tori Skelton and Pfeifer (1:59.65) and the 4x100s team of Delaney Cato, Emme Blakley, Mauer and Pfeifer (52.97).

Serena’s Finley Jobst (2:31.80 in the 800) and Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan (9.38 in the shot put; 31.58 in the discus) also scored event victories.

Boys track and field

Seneca 2nd, Streator 3rd: At Seneca, the host Fighting irish (167.5 team points) finished second, Streator (91) third, Marquette (59) fourth, Fieldcrest (31) fifth and Serena (13) sixth in a six-team meet.

Victories for the host Irish came courtesy of Matt Stach (7.03 meters in the long jump), Noah Odum (10.24 in the wheelchair discus; 4.27 in the wheelchair shot put), the 4x200 relay team of Max Youngblood, Stach, Brycen Decowski and Gunner Varland (1:36.39) and the 4x800 team of Liam Baima, Brady Fort, Jaxson Finch and Landon Hebel (9:28.10).

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett (13.29 in the triple jump) and Braydin Eplin (45.18 in the discus), Streator’s Andrew Warwick (3.50 in the pole vault) and Brandon Mangruem (1.87 in the high jump), and Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden (23.28 in the 200; 11.61 in the 100-meter dash) also won events.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 8, Serena/Newark/Earlville 0: At Serena, the visiting Pirates received a shutout performance in net by keeper Shaelyn Miller, four goals from Georgia Kirkpatrick and three more courtesy of Chloe Carmona in a victory over the first-year-program Huskers.

Allison Power also scored a goal for Ottawa, with Carmona recording two assists. Taylor Brandt and Kirkpatrick added one assists apiece.

Georgia Kirkpatrick

Baseball

Peotone 4, Streator 2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (3-4-1 overall, 0-1 ICE) dropped their Illinois Central Eight Conference opener, starting pitcher Clay Christoff (loss, 5 IP, 3 ER, 9 K) and reliever Keegan Gassman (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) getting outdueled by the Blue Devils’ Tyler Leitelt (7 IP, 0 ER, 8 K).

Colin Byers singled and doubled, and Jerrad Clark provided the lone run batted in for Streator, which is scheduled to conclude its conference series with the Blue Devils at Peotone on Tuesday.

Bloomington Central Catholic 15, Fieldcrest 5 (5 inn.): At Bloomington, the visiting Knights (3-2) led early but surrendered a seven-run third inning in the nonconference loss.

Layten Gerdes homered twice and drove home four runs for Fieldcrest. Noah Anson singled and had an RBI in support of Gerdes (loss, 2.1 IP, 5 ER, 2 K).

Earlville/Leland 18, West Carroll 9: At Leland, the host Red Raiders had 11 hits and took advantage of 11 West Carroll errors to pick up the nonconference victory.

Aaden Browder (5.2 IP, 2 ER, 12 K) notched the pitching win, while Declan Brennan homered twice, doubled and drove home five runs to lead the offense. Browder and Landen Tirevold added two hits and two RBIs apiece, with Hayden Spoonmore and Alex Portillo each chipping in two hits and three runs scored.

Softball

Marquette 7, Princeton 5: At Princeton, the visiting Crusaders (8-2) scored six runs over the opening two innings and made it hold up for the nonconference triumph.

Times Athlete of the Week nominee Kelsey Cuchra singled twice, homered once and drove in two runs for Marquette, with Kinley Rick adding a 4-for-4 day with two RBIs of her own. Hunter Hopkins (three runs scored) was also 4 for 4, with Savannah Erickson providing two hits and Taylor Gamons driving in two runs. Erickson (5.1 IP, 3 ER, 1 K) was the winning pitcher.

Sandwich 14, Yorkville Christian 4 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (3-2) pounded out 15 hits led by a four-hit day from Kayden Corneils (one RBI) and three-hit performances courtesy of Kendal Petre (one RBI) and Abigail Johnson (home run, four RBIs).

Karlie Hardekopf added two hits and three runs batted in to support Johnson (win, 5 IP, 2 ER, 5 K).

Newark 17, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: At Hinckley, the visiting Norsemen (4-4) climbed back to the .500 mark for the first time since being 1-1, propelled by a seven-run first inning.

Zoey Carlson (two singles, two doubles, four RBIs), Bailey Schutter (2 for 2, RBI) and Brooklyn Wallin (single, two RBIs) led the Norsemen offense in support of winning pitcher Rylie Carlson (5.2 IP, 0 R, 8 K).

Earlville 3, West Carroll 2: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (2-1) walked off the nonconference win thanks to a Bailey Miller solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

Miller (three hits including a homer, two RBIs) and Audrey Scherer (two hits including a triple, one RBI) led the Earlville attack, with Scherer (7 IP, 8 K) earning the win in the circle.

Earlville senior Bailey Miller (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 13, Putnam Co. 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (10-0 overall, 3-0 Tri-County) remained undefeated with the romp of the Panthers.

Tessa Krull (win, 4 IP, 0 R, 10 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) combined on the no-hit shutout for Seneca, with Times Athlete of the Week nominee Pfeifer also singling, homering and driving in three runs. Kaylee Klinker (two-run homer), Camryn Stecken (two doubles, two RBIs) and Emma Mino (single, double, two RBIs) also spearheaded the Seneca onslaught.