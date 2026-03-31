Perfectly Flawed to host 10th annual Earth Day event April 18

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation will host its 10th annual Earth Day Community Cleanup event, “A Decade of Difference,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18. (Kim Shute)

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation will host its 10th annual Earth Day Community Cleanup event, “A Decade of Difference,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18.

Check-in will be at the Illinois-Michigan Canal Lock 14 shelter in La Salle. It is recommended those participating in the cleanup come prepared with long pants and long sleeves. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

There will be recommended areas for clean up along the canal, snacks and some local partner organizations on-site with a variety of educational resources. There will be face painting, live music and giveaways along with the cleanup activities.

This year’s theme, “A Decade of Difference,” reflects the thousands of volunteer hours, partnerships, and meaningful community moments that have shaped the Earth Day Clean-Up since its beginning. The Foundation is proud to celebrate 10 years of service and looks forward to continuing its mission of growth, restoration, and community empowerment in the years ahead.

Those unable to attend in person are still encouraged to participate by sharing photos on social media of themselves or their families engaging in acts of kindness and environmental stewardship within their own communities.

For more information call or text The Perfectly Flawed Foundation at 815-830-8675 or email Lori Christopherson at lorene@perfectlyflawed.org.