Liam Nicklaus provides calming influence for Newman in win at Bureau Valley

In a game in which Newman scored 14 runs over the last two innings on the way to a runaway 20-5 win over Bureau Valley Monday, Comets coach Kenny Koerner pointed to relief pitcher Liam Nicklaus as providing a calming influence when his team needed it most.

Nicklaus entered the game in the third inning after starter Drake Cole surrendered a leadoff single to BV’s Reid Maynard in a 2-2 ballgame. Nicklaus got out of further trouble in the inning, and went on to pitch four innings in relief, allowing just an earned run to earn the victory.

“He was the first player I pointed out. I thought he saved us tonight,” Koerner said. “We we were really struggling. Drake (Cole) couldn’t find the zone early. We booted the ball around a little bit. And he came and really calmed things down for us.

Nicklaus said he just did what he needed to do.

“I felt like I threw strikes and that’s all I needed. Always want to put us in a better position to win and give us a chance,” he said.

He’s done a good job for us this. We went to him a lot already this year," Koerner said. “He’s a calming presence. he throws strikes. He mixes well and makes them put the ball in play. Liam’s been really good for us this year in relief.”

Things were looking good for Bureau Valley (2-2) after scoring three runs in the fourth on a Comet error and Blake Foster’s two-run single to right to put the Storm ahead 5-2.

That lead didn’t last for very long.

The Comets (6-0) scored four runs on four hits and three BV errors in the top of the fifth to go up 6-5, eight runs on four hits and three errors in the sixth to make it 14-5 and six more runs on three hits and four walks in the seventh to make the final 20-5.

Newman banged out 14 hits with Garrett Wolfe leading the attack with a 4 for 5 day, including a double four RBIs. Jameson Hanlon and Cole (two RBIs) added two hits apiece.

“I thought our at-bats were good. I know it was close early, but we ran (Storm starter Logan) Philhower (pitch count) up in the 90s in four,” Koerner said. “I thought our quality at-bats were really good. We had a lot of five, six, seven pitch at-bats, and that’s kind of been our MO a little bit even if we’re not scoring early, we’ve had a good approach. We’ve been able to get into the bullpen a little bit. It’s hard early in the season to go to too many (pitchers). You have a lot of games.”

Bureau Valley's Logan Philhower makes contact with the ball against Newman on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

Storm skipper Ryan Schisler liked how the game was going early.

“Hey, it’s 5-2 through four. Felt like we were kind of in control. You can never that that for granted against a team like that,” he said. “They’re fun to watch hit. I just like see them not hit against us, right. They’ve got great approaches against Philhower. They made him work a ton. Got him out of thee game. drove his pitch count up because they fouled balls off after the other. They battle and that’s why who they are.

“We got to the fifth inning. they put balls in play and we weren’t good enough to make plays tonight and they kind of took over from there. It’s a good test to see where we’re at and see where we need to get competitively. And hopefully we can put a little edge on that and play to win and not to lose.”

DH Drake Taylor led the Storm at the plate with a 3 for 3 day and a RBI.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Newman's Garret Matznick throws to second base against Bureau Valley on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

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