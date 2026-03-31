Illinois Valley Community College hosts author and former diplomat Gordon Duguid

Illinois Valley Community College will hold a free “Pages and Passports: Adventures of an Author and Foreign Service Officer” book talk and career discussion featuring college alumnus, author and former U.S. diplomat Gordon Duguid.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in the college’s Jacobs Library Active Learning Space, 815 N. Orlando Smith St., Oglesby.

Duguid will also meet with college administrators and address international education students. The visit is sponsored by the IVCC Foundation and Alumni Association.

Duguid served as a U.S. diplomat for more than 30 years. He is also the author of the book “Counter Narrative” and a visiting professor of diplomacy and international relations at Illinois State University. Book copies will be available to buy.