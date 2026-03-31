Bureau Valley softball finally gets win over Newman

Bureau Valley's Emily Wright high-fives teammate Ali Carrington (6) after they both scores against Newman on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. The Storm win 9-6. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau Valley coach Dave Shepard said it was about time.

The Storm finally chalked up a victory over their old Three Rivers Conference rival Newman Monday, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth to rally for a 9-6 win.

“This is my third year coaching with no wins under our belt against Newman,” Shepard said. “We gave one away last year. We had them right where we wanted them and almost did the same thing today. Went up three right off the bat, then we made some errors.

“If we can get on a roll, we’ll put something together I hope.”

Storm senior Abby Jamison said the win came at a good time for the Storm.

“It was a great win. We needed that for sure. We’ve been down a little but on the losses and we just needed this big one tonight,” said Jamison, who had two hits and three RBIs to spark the Storm to victory.

“Our hitting was really good today. Made a lot of contact and Mal (Mallory Maubach-Williams) pitched really good on the mound and we did a really good job staying as a team and playing together.”

Ali Carrington got the Storm rally started in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff triple to right, but it took a little while to get her home. She was stranded for two outs before Jamison brought her home with a single.

Danicka Benavidez followed with a single to center and both she and Jamison scored on a triple to right field by Katrina Wahl to make it 6-5.

“Another big hit by Katrina. Seems like every time I’ve asked that girl to come through for us, she has,” Shepard said. “I think our hitting is really coming around. We’re working hard on that.”

Bureau Valley's Kayden Haage gets a hit against Newman on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau Valley's Ali Carrington lays down a bunt against Newman on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

A Newman error on a fly ball by pitcher Maubach-Williams sent Wahl home to make it 7-5.

Jamison came through again for the Storm in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run double to score Carrington and Haage to put the Storm up 9-6. Jamison said she really concentrates with runners on base.

In addition to her hitting, Shepard praised Jamison’s play in the field when she forced a Newman runner at second in the second inning on a hit by the middle.

“It was a great play,” Shepard said. “We needed an out. I think we had walked her and we needed that out.”

The Storm (3-3) got off to a fast start with three runs in the home half of the first. Haage tripled and scored on a single by Emily Wright get the storm on the board. Trujillo followed with a two-run double to put the Storm up 3-0.

The Comets (2-3) scored twice in the fourth on a triple by Grace Woodward and a sac fly to right by Lucy Oetting to take a 4-3 lead.

Newman scored again in the fifth with the help of three BV errors to double up the Storm 6-3

Haage had three hits for the Storm with Carrington, Trujillo (two RBIs) and Jamison (three RBIs) collecting two each.

Six players hit safely for the Comets, including Violet Anderson, who doubled.